Golden US Session MT5

5

Golden US Session MT5

is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms.

Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted.

If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size for the following trading day so that the previous day's loss can be essentially offset. Statistically, the probability of several consecutive losing days is negligible.

To further limit this residual risk, Golden US Session MT5 is equipped with special additional features that detect the danger of fake breakouts in a timely manner. While this may result in a few consecutive losing trades, each with a few pips, a single, completely losing trade with a triggered stop loss would be significantly more damaging overall, potentially resulting in a much longer recovery period.


The recovery factor and the resulting lot size for trading the following day are visible at any time on the onscreen panel and can be changed if necessary.

Installation is easy on any XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, and this timeframe can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's work. The onscreen panel provides information about important parameters and status. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders and/or stop order sessions.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, Raw Spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, it is essential to conduct a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality. Many good brokers offer these for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be above $50, and with an example recovery factor of 4, it should be at least (4 x $50) = $200. The example calculation is based on the settings parameter "Risk (%)" = 0.

>>> For detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761608

>>> Tips for choosing the right broker and VPS provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01


Avis 2
Ocean
659
Ocean 2025.04.05 06:54 
 

best EA for this strategy.

Nice Trader OÜ
2642
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 13:57 
 

I initially tested this EA on a demo account for a short period to understand whether the strategy actually works.

After just a week of testing, it became clear that the EA performs well, and I added it to a small live account.

The first month has proven that clearly — all US session trades have been profitable. The developer is highly experienced and very helpful with any questions related to the EA.

Although this EA hasn’t taken a single SL trade yet, it’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are — and always will be — a normal part of any EA.

I’ll also add screenshots of the current results in the comments. At the moment, I’m rating the EA with 4 stars, since I’ve only tested it for a short time.

However, this initial period has proven itself. I’ll add the final 5th star once I’ve used it for over three months and see no decline in reliability.

Thanks to the developer 🤝 — and good luck to everyone! 😎

