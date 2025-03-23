Golden US Session MT5

5

Golden US Session MT5

is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms.

Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted.

If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size for the following trading day so that the previous day's loss can be essentially offset. Statistically, the probability of several consecutive losing days is negligible.

To further limit this residual risk, Golden US Session MT5 is equipped with special additional features that detect the danger of fake breakouts in a timely manner. While this may result in a few consecutive losing trades, each with a few pips, a single, completely losing trade with a triggered stop loss would be significantly more damaging overall, potentially resulting in a much longer recovery period.


The recovery factor and the resulting lot size for trading the following day are visible at any time on the onscreen panel and can be changed if necessary.

Installation is easy on any XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, and this timeframe can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's work. The onscreen panel provides information about important parameters and status. It also includes additional features for manually placing market orders and/or stop order sessions.

A reputable broker should be selected that offers low spreads for XAUUSD. It is essential to choose an account that charges commission (ECN, Raw Spread, etc.), as only such accounts offer low spreads.

Before starting live trading, it is essential to conduct a backtest with real odds of at least 90% quality. Many good brokers offer these for a period of at least one year. It is also recommended to start with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the features of Golden US Session MT5.

The minimum capital per 0.01 lot should be above $50, and with an example recovery factor of 4, it should be at least (4 x $50) = $200. The example calculation is based on the settings parameter "Risk (%)" = 0.

>>> For detailed setup and installation instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761608

>>> Tips for choosing the right broker and VPS provider: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761471

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01


Ocean
629
Ocean 2025.04.05 06:54 
 

best EA for this strategy.

Nice Trader
2764
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 13:57 
 

I initially tested this EA on a demo account for a short period to understand whether the strategy actually works.

After just a week of testing, it became clear that the EA performs well, and I added it to a small live account.

The first month has proven that clearly — all US session trades have been profitable. The developer is highly experienced and very helpful with any questions related to the EA.

Although this EA hasn’t taken a single SL trade yet, it’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are — and always will be — a normal part of any EA.

I’ll also add screenshots of the current results in the comments. At the moment, I’m rating the EA with 4 stars, since I’ve only tested it for a short time.

However, this initial period has proven itself. I’ll add the final 5th star once I’ve used it for over three months and see no decline in reliability.

Thanks to the developer 🤝 — and good luck to everyone! 😎

Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
SCIPIO AI 是我基于 20 多年金融市场经验打造的自动交易机器人，它实现了 100% 的交易活动自动化，包括入场、管理、止损，交易员无需日复一日地执行任何操作。 此 EA 每次只开启一笔交易，并立即将止损点设置在非常接近的位置。它不使用网格或马丁格尔，而是每次开启一笔交易，从而避免出现较大的止损。 它使用人工智能根据过去几天的交易行为来确定开启交易（多头 + 空头）的最佳时机。 如何交易 + 只需将 EA 放置在图表上，激活自动交易即可，无需其他操作。 + 此 EA 适用于英镑/美元，不支持其他资产。 + 它可以在任何时间范围内使用，因为每个时间范围内的操作都相同，最终结果不会改变。 + 如果您日复一日地耐心等待，从中期来看，就能获得成果。 + 谨慎选择要使用的手数，因为此 Ea 将始终使用相同的手数大小。 + 您可以从设置界面设置手数，并随时更改。 + 建议从伦敦时间 00:00 到晚上保持 SCIPIO EA 处于活动状态，并且 PC 处于开启状态，如果您愿意，可以使用 VPS。 + 交易者可以手动关闭交易，Ea 不会打开其他交易，但建议您耐心等待，让 EA 自行完
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
BOOSTER FOR MT5 是外匯市場日常工作的專業黃牛顧問。在交易中，隨著經驗的積累，交易者通常會了解到止損單的累積水平、價格和時間在市場中起著重要作用。這個策略在這個 FOREX Expert Advisor 中實施，我希望您不僅會喜歡使用這個產品，而且會參與它的開發 - 在此處留下您的反饋和您的願望 https://www.mql5.com/en/市場 / 產品 / 45915 #! 標籤 = 評論 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45915 選項： PRICE - 在分配的時間段內需要遍歷的價格距離； TIME - 以秒為單位的分配時間； HL_PERIOD - 確定級別的柱數； HL_TIMEFRAME - 確定水平的時間範圍； BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL - 突破水平後打開訂單？; MAGIC_NUMBER - 交易的幻數； ORDERS_COMMENT - 訂單中的顧問評論； MAX_SLIPPAGE - 開倉時的最大滑點； MAX_SPREAD - 開啟交易時的最大點差； COMMI
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
隆重推出 SchermanActionPro：Automatictrading 的全新自动交易机器人 特色功能：  • 可配置指标：根据Ivan 的建议调整平均值和蜡烛数量。  • 运营灵活性：在采购和销售之间进行选择。  • 获利了结：基于ATR 或相反信号的固定期权。  • 损失停止：可根据ATR 或相反信号配置固定。  • 手数类型：固定手数选择、以账户百分比表示的固定风险或固定金额。  • 最大批量保护：可配置。  • 点值和滑点大小：完全可调。  • 滤波器和输出：根据ATR 和扩展级别激活输入和输出滤波器。  • 获利了结和部分损失平仓：可按级别配置。  • 追踪止损和盈亏平衡：可配置距离、百分比和滑点。  • 按蜡烛数量输出：可配置。  • 工作时间：设置每周、每日和周五的特殊时间表。  • 移动通知：激活损失、余额和流动性警报。 使用建议：  • 指数：SP500  • 截止日期：D1（每日）  • 最低存款：1000 美元  • 账户类型：低点差 完全灵活性：由于其高度可配置性，您可以在其他市场尝试 SchermanActionPro。我们建议在使用真实账户进行交易
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
Fully Automatic Bot BUY
Vladimir Levchenko
A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
这款EA使用结构化的日内交易策略来交易主要外汇货币对。在下单之前，它会检查市场状况，并使用技术过滤器避免不良进场。它以稳定的日利润为目标，并在每个仓位上进行风险控制。EA可以同时交易多货币对，支持手动干预，并包含止损、止盈和移动止损功能。 主要特点： 交易 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、AUDUSD、GBPJPY。避开重大新闻时间。每笔交易风险为账户余额的 5–10% 或自定义比例。保持严格的进场系统以提高胜率。使用固定或动态手数（无网格，无马丁）。包含 SL、TP 和移动止损选项。支持手动管理交易。 推荐： 适合需要结构化进场和稳定风险控制的日内交易者，主要针对热门货币对。 输入参数： 手数或风险百分比 交易时间 止损与止盈 移动止损设置 手动干预选项
STAR 160 in One
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
STAR 160 in One (MT5 EA) — 160-Strategy Multi-Market Scalper/Trader All-in-one MT5 Expert Advisor for Forex, Indices & Commodities — 160 built-in strategies, anti-martingale risk, and full automation. No grid. No martingale. No indicator dependency (pure price-action core). STAR 160 in 1 - User Manual & Set Files Live Signals & Other Products What is STAR 160 in One? STAR 160 in One is a Swiss-army MT5 EA that packs 160 unique strategies —from breakouts and momentum pushes to regressions,
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
在波動較大的金融市場中，找到最佳的交易機會並最小化風險對每位投資者來說始終是一項重大挑戰。這就是為什麼我們開發了IKAN MFX EA（IKAN MFX Expert Advisor），一款先進的自動化交易系統。 IKAN MFX不僅是一種工具，更是人工智慧與多年交易經驗的完美結合。憑藉每秒分析數百萬個數據點的能力，IKAN MFX能夠識別市場趨勢、預測價格變動並做出精確的交易決策。 想像一下你正在航行於廣闊的金融海洋中。IKAN MFX就是那先進的導航系統，幫助您穿越風暴波濤，避開危險的礁石，安全抵達目的地。 憑藉IKAN MFX，您不僅僅在進行交易；您是在充滿信心和安心地進行交易。讓IKAN MFX成為您征服金融市場旅程中的可靠伴侶。 IKAN MFX設計用於有效交易流行的貨幣對，如EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、NZDUSD、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDNZD、EURGBP、EURCAD和GBPCAD。IKAN MFX採用的策略是馬丁格爾策略。這是一種相對風險較高的策略。但是，我們已經開發了一套系統，用於識別開倉信號以減少風險。因此，IKAN MFX在各種貨幣對甚
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Fully Automatic Bot SELL
Vladimir Levchenko
A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
释放Aureus Quantum Surge-H1的黄金自动交易潜力 特别优惠：现价$799（限时优惠）！下一个价格：899美元 真实账户信号地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Aureus Quantum Surge-H1是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），专为在H1时间框架内交易XAUUSD（黄金）而设计。它结合了多种技术指标和稳健的风险管理策略，在动荡的黄金市场中提供了持续的表现。 关于EA： Aureus Quantum Surge-H1在2003年至2018年期间进行了严格的开发和优化，使用了4-6个优化阶段的渐进式正向优化方法。该方法确保了出色的鲁棒性，避免了过度优化，并使其在真实交易环境中高度可靠。此外，自2020年之前以来，EA一直在实时使用，您可以信任它的性能，而不必担心“线性”回溯测试结果或伪造数据。 主要特点 高级多指标策略 使用Ichimoku云图MACD ATR、布林带和LWMA的复杂组合确定了高概率的交易机会。 基于价格行为
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的精密智能交易系统（EA）。它专为在   H1 时间周期 上交易   AUDUSD 货币对 而开发。该EA采用多指标策略，旨在识别并利用潜在的市场反转和回调行情。 其设计的核心重点是稳健的风险管理，具有动态手数计算和多层交易保护功能，可有效管理您的资金。 策略 The Catalyst EA 结合了多种广受认可的技术指标，从多个角度分析市场状况。 它利用 抛物线转向指标 (Parabolic SAR)   来识别潜在的入场和出场点，该指标也作为其动态追踪止损的基础。 动量震荡指标 (Awesome Oscillator)   用于衡量市场动能，并确认潜在走势背后的力量。 RSI 过滤器 帮助评估超买或超卖状况，增加一层额外的确认，以避免在市场极端位置入场。 最后，包含一个 基于ATR的波动率过滤器 ，以确保EA在合适的市场环境中运行，避免在波动性过低或过高的时期进行交易。 该策略的内部参数已针对 AUDUSD 货币对的特定行为进行了仔细校准，使其成为一个专用工具，而非“一刀切”的
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (8)
無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週期：M15 交易資產：17 個貨幣對 建議槓桿：任何（從 1:30 起） 最低啟動資金：500 美元 One Man Army 開發路線圖 在發布後的幾個月內，我計劃將 One Man
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
US100 Nasdaq EA
Babak Alamdar
4.43 (14)
购买的不是回测，而是真正的交易系统     Live Signal 此价格是促销期间的临时价格，很快就会上调 回溯测试应仅针对真实报价进行，否则将不正确。 加入公共聊天群： 点击此处 欢迎来到 US100 纳斯达克 EA US100 纳斯达克 EA： 您在快速增长的纳斯达克中的优势 US100，也称为 USTech 或纳斯达克，由于近年来的快速增长和不断变化的市场动态，成为最具挑战性的指数之一。与其他指数不同的是，很少有成功的智能交易系统 (EA) 能够在长期内以有利的风险回报比交易纳斯达克指数，而无需诉诸网格、鞅或激进的恢复方法等高风险策略，这些策略会迅速耗尽资金您的帐户。 隆重推出 US100 纳斯达克 EA — 采用具有多种策略的智能算法设计，可在最佳交易时刻最大化利润，并在超出传统支撑和阻力水平的不确定性期间最小化损失，并避免常见的市场陷阱。该 EA 利用多种独特的策略，智能地跟踪智能资金的流动以优化利润。大多数策略的风险回报率为 1:3，其他策略为 1:2，为您提供更安全且有利可图的交易体验。 使用 US100 纳斯达克 EA 最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力并充满信心地
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
**TitanMind AI – 为精英交易者打造的精准利器** TitanMind AI 是一款高性能 EA，融合 AI 与机器学习技术，专为追求稳定盈利的交易者设计。系统结合实时决策、自适应智能及深度历史学习，实现可扩展、持续收益。 AI 核心驱动。历史数据训练。利润驱动执行。 在 **M5** 时段表现尤为突出——快速识别信号、精准执行交易。 ️ **核心功能：** - AI + ML 引擎：实时读取市场结构、趋势强度及波动区域   - 通用对：适用于任何货币对   - M5 快速交易优化   - 自适应风险管理：自动调整手数、止损、止盈、跟踪止损   - 新闻过滤：智能避开高风险事件   - 专业逻辑设计：无网格、无马丁，不赌博式交易   **推荐使用配置：** - 最低资金：$1,000–10,000   - 时间周期：M5   - 交易品种：任意主/辅货币对   - 账户类型：ECN 或 Raw Spread   - 杠杆比例：1:100 以上 **交付内容：** - TitanMindAI.ex5 文件   - 设置及优化指南   -
MagicCrossOverEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
EURUSD London Breakout Pro 在先进人工智能工具的支持下开发，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 提供了干净高效的代码结构，优化了速度与稳定性。 该智能交易系统采用机构级风险管理框架，并避免使用高风险策略，如马丁格尔、网格加仓（grid averaging）或不受控的对冲。 专为追求精确与安全的交易者打造，本系统将经过验证的伦敦时段突破策略与强大的入场过滤条件相结合： EMA200 (H4) 用于方向性趋势判断 ADX(14) 测量市场强度 MACD(12,26,9) 进行动能一致性验证 RSI(14) 作为超买/超卖保护 ATR(14) 提供自适应缓冲区与动态止损设置 通过专注于交易质量而非数量，EURUSD London Breakout Pro 旨在捕捉外汇市场最具流动性的时段中高概率的行情波动——并确保稳定执行与稳健的资金保护。 系统工作原理 构建亚洲时段的“区间盒” (00:00–07:59 GMT)。 当M15蜡烛收盘突破区间盒 ± 缓冲区时入场，缓冲区 = 最大(5点, 0.1×ATR(14))。 趋势过滤：价格相对于 E
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Synapse Trader：打开交易新视野的神经网络 想象一下，一个不仅能分析市场，还能成为您智能助手的交易顾问，每天学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 Synapse Trader 是一个独特的工具，基于先进的神经网络技术，能够捕捉最细微的市场信号。它不仅仅是一个交易顾问——它是一个思考、预测和进化的活体神经网络。 限时优惠！ 在节日期间， Synapse Trader EA 仅售 $399 。之后价格将大幅上涨，请勿错过！ 仅剩 5 份 ，价格为 $399。 如需订阅私人频道，请发送直接消息给我。 请在购买后务必与我联系，以便我协助您设置智能交易系统。 Synapse Trader 的使命 Synapse Trader 的创建旨在释放神经网络在交易中的全部潜力，为交易者提供一个能够比以往更深入分析市场的工具，帮助他们基于数百个因素做出明智的决策。这不仅仅是一个算法——这是交易的 神经大脑 。 主要特点 1. Synaptic Neural Core 该顾问的核心是一种强大的多层神经网络 Synaptic Neural Core ，它能够通过分析历史数据、当前市场条件甚至人群行
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
