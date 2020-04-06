• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

Cosmos Dance EA – A Dynamic Bollinger Bands-Based Expert Advisor

Overview

Cosmos Dance EA is a powerful and customizable trading tool designed for traders looking to capitalize on market volatility. This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands to detect potential breakout or reversal points and executes trades based on dynamic price movements. With built-in risk management and execution validation, Cosmos Dance EA offers a structured yet adaptable trading experience.

Key Features:

Uses Bollinger Bands for trade signals

Implements fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Smart risk validation and trade execution filters

Configurable visual panel for enhanced user experience

Built-in alerts and notifications (email, push, sound)

Trading Logic

Cosmos Dance EA identifies trading opportunities by analyzing price movements relative to the Bollinger Bands' middle line.

Buy Signal: When price crosses above the Bollinger Bands' middle line and bands are expanding.

Sell Signal: When price crosses below the middle line and bands are expanding.

Ensures a minimum bar delay before executing new trades for controlled risk.

Customizable Parameters

Trading Settings:

Lot Size: Adjustable per risk preference

Take Profit & Stop Loss: Fixed in points

Bars Delay: Controls how often new signals can be acted upon

Bollinger Bands Settings:

BB Period & Deviation: Customizable to fit different market conditions

Notification & Alert Settings:

Enable/disable alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts

Risk Management & Validation

Ensures lot size validity based on broker settings

Checks for sufficient margin before placing a trade

Prevents stop levels that are too close to market price

Price & Availability

Cosmos Dance EA is available for $80, offering traders a comprehensive and structured trading tool with high adaptability. Ideal for traders looking for a Bollinger Bands-based strategy with strong risk control.

Trade Smart. Trade with Confidence. Trade with Cosmos Dance EA!