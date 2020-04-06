MA7 Agave C2 MT4
- エキスパート
- Andrey Minaev
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Agave C2 expert advisor is based on the MA7 Agave indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.
Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator.
Features of work
Designed to work on hedge accounts;
Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;
Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.
Note: before running the expert advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific financial instrument and timeframe.
Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article "Expert advisors of class C2".
Expert advisor settings
General settings:
Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;
Magic – designed to identify your positions.
Money management settings:
Position volume – position volume, lots;
Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position;
Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;
Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.
Position opening settings:
MA7 Agave settings – settings of the MA7 Agave indicator:
Period – Average Directional Movement Index indicator period.
MA7 Flax settings – settings of the MA7 Flax indicator:
Period – Average True Range indicator period;
Method – Average True Range indicator value multiplier;
Apply to – price type;
Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.
Position closing settings:
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points;
Display settings:
StopLoss color;
StopLoss line style;
StopLoss line width;
TakeProfit color;
TakeProfit line style;
TakeProfit line width.
MA7 Agave indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Agave indicator: