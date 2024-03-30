Description of work



The 'MA7 Agave' indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines.





Features of work



The indicator works on the instrument and timeframe on which it is installed. The data is analyzed on closed candles, so the arrows are not redrawn.

Additional functions



- Notifications when the arrow appears;

- Filtering signals using the 'MA7 Flax' indicator.

Indicator settings



General settings:

- ADX period

The parameter configures the period of the ADX indicator.

Measured in candles (bars).

The parameter value must be greater than 0.

'MA7 Flax' settings:

This group contains settings for the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. They are needed to filter arrows, for example, to take not all intersections of the +DI and -DI lines, but intersections where the arrow is also confirmed by the 'MA7 Flax' indicator.

Message settings:

- Send message to the terminal (Alert)

The parameter gives permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function.

- Send message to the mobile terminal (Push)

The parameter gives permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

- Send message to the email

The parameter gives permission to send messages by email. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

- Additional information

The parameter specifies additional information about the indicator so that the user can distinguish which program sent the message. The information is displayed in the message header.

Example: you installed two indicators on the same instrument and on the same timeframe with different parameters, one indicator has a period of 10, the other has a period of 30. To understand which indicator sent the message, you need the Additional information parameter, you can indicate additional information, for example, the period that the indicator uses, then in the message you will see which indicator sent the message.

Arrow display settings:

- Arrow shift

The parameter configures the vertical offset of the arrows on the chart.

- Arrow size

The parameter configures the size of the arrows.

- Up arrow color

This parameter configures the color of the up arrow.

- Down arrow color

This parameter configures the color of the down arrow.

- Up arrow code

The parameter configures the up arrow code.

- Down arrow code

The parameter configures the down arrow code.

Examples of arrow codes.

Calculation formula



For up arrow: +DI1 > -DI1 and +DI2 < -DI2,

For down arrow: +DI1 < -DI1 and +DI2 > -DI2, where

+DI1 – value of the +DI line with candle index 1 (last closed candle),

-DI1 – value of the -DI line with candle index 1 (last closed candle),

+DI2 – value of the +DI line with candle index 2 (penultimate closed candle),

-DI2 – value of the -DI line with candle index 2 (penultimate closed candle).

Condition for displaying an up arrow



The +DI line crossed the -DI line from bottom to top.

ATR period > 0

There is an up arrow of the 'MA7 Flax' indicator.









Condition for displaying a down arrow



The -DI line crossed the +DI line from top to bottom.

ATR period > 0

There is a down arrow of the 'MA7 Flax' indicator.





MA7 Agave indicators

MA7 Agave MT4

MA7 Agave MT5





Expert advisors based on the MA7 Agave indicator

MA7 Agave C1 MT4

MA7 Agave C1 MT5

MA7 Agave C2 MT4

MA7 Agave C2 MT5





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