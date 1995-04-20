MA7 Clover MT4

Description of work

The MA7 Clover indicator is based on candle shapes. Shows the Pin Bar candle pattern.

Detailed information about the MA7 Clover indicator.


Indicator settings

General settings:

Min body size;

Max body size;

Min nose size;

Max nose size;

Minimum pattern size;

Maximum pattern size;

Analysis of the candle direction;

Analysis of the position relative to the MA;

Position relative to the MA;

Period.


Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.


Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.


MA7 Clover indicators:

MA7 Clover MT4;

MA7 Clover MT5.


Expert advisors based on the MA7 Clover indicator:

MA7 Clover C1 MT4;

MA7 Clover C1 MT5;

MA7 Clover C2 MT4;

MA7 Clover C2 MT5.


