MA7 Lavender MT4
- インディケータ
- Andrey Minaev
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Work description
The MA7 Lavender indicator is based on the standard Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It shows the intersection of the main and signal lines in overbought and oversold zones.
Detailed information about the MA7 Lavender indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings
This group contains settings for the Stochastic Oscillator indicator.
Message settings
This group contains the notification settings when the arrows appear.
Arrow display settings
This group contains the arrow display settings.
