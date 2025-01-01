ドキュメントセクション
DatabaseExecute

指定されたデータベースへのリクエストを実行します。

bool  DatabaseExecute(
  int     database,     // DatabaseOpenで受信したデータベースハンドル
  string sql           // SQL要求
  );

パラメータ

database

[in] DatabaseOpen()で受信したデータベースハンドル。

sql

[in]  SQL要求。

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false 。エラーコードを受け取るには GetLastError() 関数を使用します。以下の応答が可能です。

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001)                   –  重大なランタイムエラー
  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003)              –  sqlパラメータに空の文字列が含まれています
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004)          – 不充分なメモリ
  • ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040)  – 要求をUTF-8文字列に変換する際のエラー
  • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120)              – 内部データベースエラー
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)   – 無効なデータベースハンドル
  • ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE (5124)               – リクエスト実行エラー

 

Example:

//--- symbol statistics
struct Symbol_Stats
 {
  string           name;             // symbol name
  int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
  double           gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
  double           gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
  double           total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
  double           total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
  double           total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
  double           net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
  int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
  int               loss_trades;     // number of losing trades
  double           expected_payoff; // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
  double           win_percent;     // percentage of winning trades
  double           loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
  double           average_profit;   // average profit
  double           average_loss;     // average loss
  double           profit_factor;   // profit factor
 };
 
//--- Magic Number statistics
struct Magic_Stats
 {
  long             magic;           // EA's Magic Number
  int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
  double           gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
  double           gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
  double           total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
  double           total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
  double           total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
  double           net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
  int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
  int               loss_trades;     // number of losing trades
  double           expected_payoff; // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
  double           win_percent;     // percentage of winning trades
  double           loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
  double           average_profit;   // average profit
  double           average_loss;     // average loss
  double           profit_factor;   // profit factor
 };
 
//--- entry hour statistics
struct Hour_Stats
 {
  char             hour_in;         // market entry hour
  int               trades;           // number of trades in this entry hour
  double           volume;           // volume of trades in this entry hour
  double           gross_profit;     // total profit in this entry hour
  double           gross_loss;       // total loss in this entry hour
  double           net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
  int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
  int               loss_trades;     // number of losing trades
  double           expected_payoff; // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
  double           win_percent;     // percentage of winning trades
  double           loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
  double           average_profit;   // average profit
  double           average_loss;     // average loss
  double           profit_factor;   // profit factor
 };
 
int ExtDealsTotal=0;;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- create the file name
  string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_stats.sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
  int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
  if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- create the DEALS table
  if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
  PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", ExtDealsTotal);
 
//--- get trading statistics per symbols
  int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                              "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                              "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                              "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                              "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                              "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                              "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                              "FROM "
                              "   ("
                              "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                              "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                              "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                              "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                              "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                              "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                              "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                              "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                              "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                              "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                              "   FROM DEALS "
                              "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                              "   GROUP BY SYMBOL"
                              "   ) as r");
  if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
  Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats;
  ArrayResize(stats, ExtDealsTotal);
  int i=0;
//--- get records from request results
  for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)
    {
    stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name;
    stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;
    stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;
    stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;
    stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;
    stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;
    stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;
    stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;
    stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;
    stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;
    stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;
    stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;
    stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;
    stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;
    stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;
    stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;
    }
  ArrayResize(stats, i);
  Print("Trade statistics by Symbol");
  ArrayPrint(stats);
  Print("");
//--- delete the request
  DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- get trading statistics for Expert Advisors by Magic Numbers
  request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                          "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                          "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                          "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                          "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                          "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                          "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                          "FROM "
                          "   ("
                          "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                          "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                          "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                          "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                          "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                          "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                          "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                          "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                          "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                          "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                          "   FROM DEALS "
                          "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                          "   GROUP BY MAGIC"
                          "   ) as r");
  if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
  Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats;
  ArrayResize(EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal);
  i=0;
//--- print
  for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)
    {
    EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;
    EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;
    EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;
    EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;
    EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;
    EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;
    EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;
    EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;
    EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;
    EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;
    EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;
    EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;
    EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;
    EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;
    EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;
    EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;
    }
  ArrayResize(EA_stats, i);
  Print("Trade statistics by Magic Number");
  ArrayPrint(EA_stats);
  Print("");
//--- delete the request
  DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
  if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
    {
    //--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
 
//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table
  if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
  if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))
    //--- populate the TRADES table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                        "SELECT "
                        "   d1.time as time_in,"
                        "   d1.hour as hour_in,"
                        "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                        "   d1.type as type,"
                        "   d1.volume as volume,"
                        "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                        "   d1.price as price_in,"
                        "   d2.time as time_out,"
                        "   d2.price as price_out,"
                        "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                        "   d2.swap as swap,"
                        "   d2.profit as profit "
                        "FROM DEALS d1 "
                        "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                        "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1     "))
       {
        Print("DB: fillng the table TRADES failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return;
       }
 
//--- get trading statistics by market entry hours
  request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                          "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                          "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                          "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                          "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                          "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                          "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                          "FROM "
                          "   ("
                          "   SELECT HOUR_IN,"
                          "   count() as trades,"
                          "   sum(volume) as volume,"
                          "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                          "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                          "   sum(profit) as net_profit,"
                          "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                          "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                          "   FROM TRADES "
                          "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                          "   GROUP BY HOUR_IN"
                          "   ) as r");
  if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
  Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats;
  ArrayResize(hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal);
  i=0;
//--- print
  for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, h_stats) ; i++)
    {
    hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in;
    hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades;
    hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume;
    hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit;
    hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss;
    hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit;
    hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades;
    hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades;
    hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff;
    hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent;
    hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent;
    hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit;
    hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss;
    hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor;
    }
  ArrayResize(hours_stats, i);
  Print("Trade statistics by entry hour");
  ArrayPrint(hours_stats);
  Print("");
//--- delete the request
  DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- close database
  DatabaseClose(db);
  return;
 }
/*
Deals in the trading history: 2771
Trade statistics by Symbol
     [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0] "AUDUSD"     112     503.20000   -568.00000           -8.83000    -24.64000      -64.80000    -98.27000           70           42          -0.57857     62.50000       37.50000         7.18857      -13.52381         0.88592
[1] "EURCHF"     125     607.71000   -956.85000          -11.77000    -45.02000     -349.14000   -405.93000           54           71          -2.79312     43.20000       56.80000         11.25389      -13.47676         0.63512
[2] "EURJPY"     127     1078.49000  -1057.83000          -10.61000    -45.76000       20.66000    -35.71000           64           63           0.16268     50.39370       49.60630         16.85141      -16.79095         1.01953
[3] "EURUSD"     233     1685.60000  -1386.80000          -41.00000    -83.76000     298.80000   174.04000         127           106           1.28240     54.50644       45.49356         13.27244      -13.08302         1.21546
[4] "GBPCHF"     125     1881.37000  -1424.72000          -22.60000    -51.56000     456.65000   382.49000           80           45           3.65320     64.00000       36.00000         23.51712      -31.66044         1.32052
[5] "GBPJPY"     127     1943.43000  -1776.67000          -18.84000    -52.46000     166.76000     95.46000           76           51           1.31307     59.84252       40.15748         25.57145      -34.83667         1.09386
[6] "GBPUSD"     121     1668.50000  -1438.20000           -7.96000    -49.93000     230.30000   172.41000           77           44           1.90331     63.63636       36.36364         21.66883      -32.68636         1.16013
[7] "USDCAD"       99     405.28000   -475.47000           -8.68000    -31.68000      -70.19000   -110.55000           51           48          -0.70899     51.51515       48.48485         7.94667       -9.90563         0.85238
[8] "USDCHF"     206     1588.32000  -1241.83000          -17.98000    -65.92000     346.49000   262.59000         131           75           1.68199     63.59223       36.40777         12.12458      -16.55773         1.27902
[9] "USDJPY"     107     464.73000   -730.64000          -35.12000    -34.24000     -265.91000   -335.27000           50           57          -2.48514     46.72897       53.27103         9.29460      -12.81825         0.63606
 
Trade statistics by Magic Number
   [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0]     100     242     2584.80000  -2110.00000          -33.36000    -93.53000     474.80000   347.91000         143           99           1.96198     59.09091       40.90909         18.07552      -21.31313         1.22502
[1]     200     254     3021.92000  -2834.50000          -29.45000    -98.22000     187.42000     59.75000         140           114           0.73787     55.11811       44.88189         21.58514      -24.86404         1.06612
[2]     300     250     2489.08000  -2381.57000          -34.37000    -96.58000     107.51000    -23.44000         134           116           0.43004     53.60000       46.40000         18.57522      -20.53078         1.04514
[3]     400     224     1272.50000  -1283.00000          -24.43000    -64.80000      -10.50000    -99.73000         131           93          -0.04687     58.48214       41.51786         9.71374      -13.79570         0.99182
[4]     500     198     1141.23000  -1051.91000          -27.66000    -63.36000       89.32000     -1.70000         116           82           0.45111     58.58586       41.41414         9.83819      -12.82817         1.08491
[5]     600     214     1317.10000  -1396.03000          -34.12000    -68.48000      -78.93000   -181.53000         116           98          -0.36883     54.20561       45.79439         11.35431      -14.24520         0.94346
 
Trade statistics by entry hour
    [hour_in] [trades] [volume] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[ 0]         0       50 5.00000     336.51000   -747.47000   -410.96000           21           29          -8.21920     42.00000       58.00000         16.02429      -25.77483         0.45020
[ 1]         1       20 2.00000     102.56000    -57.20000     45.36000           12             8           2.26800     60.00000       40.00000         8.54667       -7.15000         1.79301
[ 2]         2       6 0.60000       38.55000    -14.60000     23.95000           5             1           3.99167     83.33333       16.66667         7.71000      -14.60000         2.64041
[ 3]         3       38 3.80000     173.84000   -200.15000    -26.31000           22           16          -0.69237     57.89474       42.10526         7.90182      -12.50938         0.86855
[ 4]         4       60 6.00000     361.44000   -389.40000    -27.96000           27           33          -0.46600     45.00000       55.00000         13.38667      -11.80000         0.92820
[ 5]         5       32 3.20000     157.43000   -179.89000    -22.46000           20           12          -0.70187     62.50000       37.50000         7.87150      -14.99083         0.87515
[ 6]         6       18 1.80000       95.59000   -162.33000    -66.74000           11             7          -3.70778     61.11111       38.88889         8.69000      -23.19000         0.58886
[ 7]         7       14 1.40000       38.48000   -134.30000    -95.82000           9             5          -6.84429     64.28571       35.71429         4.27556      -26.86000         0.28652
[ 8]         8       42 4.20000     368.48000   -322.30000     46.18000           24           18           1.09952     57.14286       42.85714         15.35333      -17.90556         1.14328
[ 9]         9     118 11.80000     1121.62000   -875.21000   246.41000           72           46           2.08822     61.01695       38.98305         15.57806      -19.02630         1.28154
[10]       10     206 20.60000     2280.59000  -2021.80000   258.79000         115           91           1.25626     55.82524       44.17476         19.83122      -22.21758         1.12800
[11]       11     138 13.80000     1377.02000   -994.18000   382.84000           84           54           2.77420     60.86957       39.13043         16.39310      -18.41074         1.38508
[12]       12     152 15.20000     1247.56000  -1463.80000   -216.24000           84           68          -1.42263     55.26316       44.73684         14.85190      -21.52647         0.85227
[13]       13       64 6.40000     778.27000   -516.22000   262.05000           36           28           4.09453     56.25000       43.75000         21.61861      -18.43643         1.50763
[14]       14       62 6.20000     536.93000   -427.47000   109.46000           38           24           1.76548     61.29032       38.70968         14.12974      -17.81125         1.25606
[15]       15       50 5.00000     699.92000   -413.00000   286.92000           28           22           5.73840     56.00000       44.00000         24.99714      -18.77273         1.69472
[16]       16       88 8.80000     778.55000   -514.00000   264.55000           51           37           3.00625     57.95455       42.04545         15.26569      -13.89189         1.51469
[17]       17       76 7.60000     533.92000  -1019.46000   -485.54000           44           32          -6.38868     57.89474       42.10526         12.13455      -31.85813         0.52373
[18]       18       52 5.20000     237.17000   -246.78000     -9.61000           24           28          -0.18481     46.15385       53.84615         9.88208       -8.81357         0.96106
[19]       19       52 5.20000     407.67000   -150.36000   257.31000           30           22           4.94827     57.69231       42.30769         13.58900       -6.83455         2.71129
[20]       20       18 1.80000       65.92000    -89.09000    -23.17000           9             9          -1.28722     50.00000       50.00000         7.32444       -9.89889         0.73993
[21]       21       10 1.00000       41.86000    -32.38000     9.48000           7             3           0.94800     70.00000       30.00000         5.98000      -10.79333         1.29277
[22]       22       14 1.40000       45.55000    -83.72000    -38.17000           6             8          -2.72643     42.85714       57.14286         7.59167      -10.46500         0.54408
[23]       23       2 0.20000       1.20000     -1.90000     -0.70000           1             1          -0.35000     50.00000       50.00000         1.20000       -1.90000         0.63158
*/  
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates the DEALS table                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
 {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
  if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
    {
    return(false);
    }
//--- check if the table exists
  if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
    //--- create the table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                        "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                        "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                        "VOLUME      REAL,"
                        "PRICE       REAL,"
                        "PROFIT      REAL,"
                        "SWAP        REAL,"
                        "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                        "MAGIC       INT,"
                        "HOUR        INT,"
                        "REASON      INT);"))
       {
        Print("DB: create the DEALS table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return(false);
       }
//---  request the entire trading history
  datetime from_date=0;
  datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
  HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
  ExtDealsTotal=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- add deals to the table
  if(!InsertDeals(database))
    return(false);
//--- the table has been successfully created
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes a table with the specified name from the database        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
 {
  if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
    {
    Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adds deals to the database table                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
 {
//--- Auxiliary variables
  ulong   deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
  long     order_ticket;       // the ticket of the order by which the deal was executed
  long     position_ticket;     // ID of the position to which the deal belongs
  datetime time;               // deal execution time
  long     type ;               // deal type
  long     entry ;             // deal direction
  string   symbol;             // the symbol fro which the deal was executed
  double   volume;             // operation volume
  double   price;               // price
  double   profit;             // financial result
  double   swap;               // swap
  double   commission;         // commission
  long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
  long     reason;             // deal execution reason or source
  char     hour;               // deal execution hour
  MqlDateTime time_strusture;
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
  bool failed=false;
  int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
  DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
  for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
    {
    deal_ticket=   HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
    order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
    position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
    time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
    type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
    entry=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
    symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
    volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
    price=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
    profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
    swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
    commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
    magic=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
    reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
    TimeToStruct(time, time_strusture);
    hour= (char)time_strusture.hour;
    //--- add each deal to the table using the following request
    string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"
                                      "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",
                                      deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
       {
        PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
        PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
        failed=true;
        break;
       }
    }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
  if(failed)
    {
    //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
    DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
    PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
  DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates the TRADES table                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
 {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
  if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
    return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
  if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
    //--- create the table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                        "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "HOUR_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "VOLUME      REAL,"
                        "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                        "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                        "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                        "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                        "SWAP        REAL,"
                        "PROFIT      REAL);"))
       {
        Print("DB: create the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return(false);
       }
//--- the table has been successfully created
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

参照

