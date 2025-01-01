//--- 심볼 통계

struct Symbol_Stats

{

string name; // 심볼 이름

int trades; // 심볼에 대한 거래 수

double gross_profit; // 심볼에 대한 총 이익

double gross_loss; // 심볼에 대한 총 손실

double total_commission; // 심볼에 대한 총 수수료

double total_swap; // 심볼에 대한 총 스왑

double total_profit; // 스왑 및 커미션을 제외한 총액

double net_profit; // 변동 및 수수료를 고려한 순이익

int win_trades; // 수익 거래의 수

int loss_trades; // 손실 거래의 수

double expected_payoff; // 스왑 및 수수료를 제외한 거래의 예상 수익

double win_percent; // 매매의 승률

double loss_percent; // 손실 거래의 %

double average_profit; // 평균 수익

double average_loss; // 평균 손실

double profit_factor; // 수익 계수

};



//--- 매직 넘버 통계

struct Magic_Stats

{

long magic; // EA의 매직 넘버

int trades; // 심볼에 대한 거래 수

double gross_profit; // 심볼에 대한 총 이익

double gross_loss; // 심볼에 대한 총 손실

double total_commission; // 심볼에 대한 총 수수료

double total_swap; // 심볼에 대한 총 스왑

double total_profit; // 스왑 및 커미션을 제외한 총액

double net_profit; // 변동 및 수수료를 고려한 순이익

int win_trades; // 수익 거래의 수

int loss_trades; // 손실 거래의 수

double expected_payoff; // 스왑 및 수수료를 제외한 거래의 예상 수익

double win_percent; // 매매의 승률

double loss_percent; // 손실 거래의 %

double average_profit; // 평균 수익

double average_loss; // 평균 손실

double profit_factor; // 수익 계수

};



//--- 진입 시간 통계

struct Hour_Stats

{

char hour_in; // 시장 진입 시간

int trades; // 이 진입 시간의 거래 수

double volume; // 이 진입 시간의 거래 볼륨

double gross_profit; // 이 진입 시간의 총 이익

double gross_loss; // 이 진입 시간의 총 손실

double net_profit; // 변동 및 수수료를 고려한 순이익

int win_trades; // 수익 거래의 수

int loss_trades; // 손실 거래의 수

double expected_payoff; // 스왑 및 수수료를 제외한 거래의 예상 수익

double win_percent; // 매매의 승률

double loss_percent; // 손실 거래의 %

double average_profit; // 평균 수익

double average_loss; // 평균 손실

double profit_factor; // 수익 계수

};



int ExtDealsTotal=0;;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 기능 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 파일 이름 생성

string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_stats.sqlite";

//--- 공용 터미널 폴더에서 데이터베이스 열기/생성

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " 코드와 함께 열기 실패 ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- DEALS 표를 작성

if(!CreateTableDeals(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

PrintFormat("거래 내역: %d ", ExtDealsTotal);



//--- 심볼당 트레이딩 통계 가져오기

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"

" r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"

" r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"

" (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "

"FROM "

" ("

" SELECT SYMBOL,"

" sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"

" sum(swap) as total_swap,"

" sum(commission) as total_commission,"

" sum(profit) as total_profit,"

" sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "

" FROM DEALS "

" WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "

" GROUP BY SYMBOL"

" ) as r");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " 코드를 이용한 요청 실패 ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats;

ArrayResize(stats, ExtDealsTotal);

int i=0;

//--- 요청 결과에서 레코드 가져오기

for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)

{

stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name;

stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;

stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;

stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;

stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;

stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;

stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;

stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;

stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;

stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;

stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;

stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;

stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;

stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;

stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;

stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;

}

ArrayResize(stats, i);

Print("심볼별 거래 통계");

ArrayPrint(stats);

Print("");

//--- 요청 삭제

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- 매직 넘버별 엑스퍼트 어드바이저의 트레이딩 통계 가져오기

request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"

" r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"

" r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"

" (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "

"FROM "

" ("

" SELECT MAGIC,"

" sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"

" sum(swap) as total_swap,"

" sum(commission) as total_commission,"

" sum(profit) as total_profit,"

" sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "

" FROM DEALS "

" WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "

" GROUP BY MAGIC"

" ) as r");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " 코드를 이용한 요청 실패 ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats;

ArrayResize(EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal);

i=0;

//--- 인쇄

for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)

{

EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;

EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;

EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;

EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;

EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;

EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;

EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;

EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;

EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;

EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;

EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;

EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;

EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;

EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;

EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;

EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;

}

ArrayResize(EA_stats, i);

Print("매직 넘버별 거래 통계");

ArrayPrint(EA_stats);

Print("");

//--- 요청 삭제

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- 오픈 포지션 관리를 위한 헤징 시스템을 계좌에서 사용하는지 확인

if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)

{

//--- 거래를 트랜잭션을 통한 단순한 방법을 사용하여 트레이딩으로 전환할 수 없으므로 완전한 운영이 가능합니다

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- 이제 DEALS 표를 기반으로 TRADES 표를 작성

if(!CreateTableTrades(db))

{

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- DEALS 표 데이터를 기반으로 SQL 쿼리를 사용하여 TRADES 표를 채우기

if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))

//--- TRADES 표 덧붙이기

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "

"SELECT "

" d1.time as time_in,"

" d1.hour as hour_in,"

" d1.position_id as ticket,"

" d1.type as type,"

" d1.volume as volume,"

" d1.symbol as symbol,"

" d1.price as price_in,"

" d2.time as time_out,"

" d2.price as price_out,"

" d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"

" d2.swap as swap,"

" d2.profit as profit "

"FROM DEALS d1 "

"INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "

"WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1 "))

{

Print("DB: TRADES 테이블을 코드로 채우는데 실패 ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 시장 진입 시간별 거래 통계 가져오기

request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"

" (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"

" r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"

" r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"

" (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "

"FROM "

" ("

" SELECT HOUR_IN,"

" count() as trades,"

" sum(volume) as volume,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"

" sum(profit) as net_profit,"

" sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"

" sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "

" FROM TRADES "

" WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "

" GROUP BY HOUR_IN"

" ) as r");

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " 코드를 이용한 요청 실패 ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats;

ArrayResize(hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal);

i=0;

//--- 인쇄

for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, h_stats) ; i++)

{

hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in;

hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades;

hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume;

hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit;

hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss;

hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit;

hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades;

hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades;

hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff;

hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent;

hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent;

hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit;

hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss;

hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor;

}

ArrayResize(hours_stats, i);

Print("Trade statistics by entry hour");

ArrayPrint(hours_stats);

Print("");

//--- 요청 삭제

DatabaseFinalize(request);



//--- 데이터베이스 닫기

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

/*

Deals in the trading history: 2771

Trade statistics by Symbol

[name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]

[0] "AUDUSD" 112 503.20000 -568.00000 -8.83000 -24.64000 -64.80000 -98.27000 70 42 -0.57857 62.50000 37.50000 7.18857 -13.52381 0.88592

[1] "EURCHF" 125 607.71000 -956.85000 -11.77000 -45.02000 -349.14000 -405.93000 54 71 -2.79312 43.20000 56.80000 11.25389 -13.47676 0.63512

[2] "EURJPY" 127 1078.49000 -1057.83000 -10.61000 -45.76000 20.66000 -35.71000 64 63 0.16268 50.39370 49.60630 16.85141 -16.79095 1.01953

[3] "EURUSD" 233 1685.60000 -1386.80000 -41.00000 -83.76000 298.80000 174.04000 127 106 1.28240 54.50644 45.49356 13.27244 -13.08302 1.21546

[4] "GBPCHF" 125 1881.37000 -1424.72000 -22.60000 -51.56000 456.65000 382.49000 80 45 3.65320 64.00000 36.00000 23.51712 -31.66044 1.32052

[5] "GBPJPY" 127 1943.43000 -1776.67000 -18.84000 -52.46000 166.76000 95.46000 76 51 1.31307 59.84252 40.15748 25.57145 -34.83667 1.09386

[6] "GBPUSD" 121 1668.50000 -1438.20000 -7.96000 -49.93000 230.30000 172.41000 77 44 1.90331 63.63636 36.36364 21.66883 -32.68636 1.16013

[7] "USDCAD" 99 405.28000 -475.47000 -8.68000 -31.68000 -70.19000 -110.55000 51 48 -0.70899 51.51515 48.48485 7.94667 -9.90563 0.85238

[8] "USDCHF" 206 1588.32000 -1241.83000 -17.98000 -65.92000 346.49000 262.59000 131 75 1.68199 63.59223 36.40777 12.12458 -16.55773 1.27902

[9] "USDJPY" 107 464.73000 -730.64000 -35.12000 -34.24000 -265.91000 -335.27000 50 57 -2.48514 46.72897 53.27103 9.29460 -12.81825 0.63606



Trade statistics by Magic Number

[magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]

[0] 100 242 2584.80000 -2110.00000 -33.36000 -93.53000 474.80000 347.91000 143 99 1.96198 59.09091 40.90909 18.07552 -21.31313 1.22502

[1] 200 254 3021.92000 -2834.50000 -29.45000 -98.22000 187.42000 59.75000 140 114 0.73787 55.11811 44.88189 21.58514 -24.86404 1.06612

[2] 300 250 2489.08000 -2381.57000 -34.37000 -96.58000 107.51000 -23.44000 134 116 0.43004 53.60000 46.40000 18.57522 -20.53078 1.04514

[3] 400 224 1272.50000 -1283.00000 -24.43000 -64.80000 -10.50000 -99.73000 131 93 -0.04687 58.48214 41.51786 9.71374 -13.79570 0.99182

[4] 500 198 1141.23000 -1051.91000 -27.66000 -63.36000 89.32000 -1.70000 116 82 0.45111 58.58586 41.41414 9.83819 -12.82817 1.08491

[5] 600 214 1317.10000 -1396.03000 -34.12000 -68.48000 -78.93000 -181.53000 116 98 -0.36883 54.20561 45.79439 11.35431 -14.24520 0.94346



Trade statistics by entry hour

[hour_in] [trades] [volume] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]

[ 0] 0 50 5.00000 336.51000 -747.47000 -410.96000 21 29 -8.21920 42.00000 58.00000 16.02429 -25.77483 0.45020

[ 1] 1 20 2.00000 102.56000 -57.20000 45.36000 12 8 2.26800 60.00000 40.00000 8.54667 -7.15000 1.79301

[ 2] 2 6 0.60000 38.55000 -14.60000 23.95000 5 1 3.99167 83.33333 16.66667 7.71000 -14.60000 2.64041

[ 3] 3 38 3.80000 173.84000 -200.15000 -26.31000 22 16 -0.69237 57.89474 42.10526 7.90182 -12.50938 0.86855

[ 4] 4 60 6.00000 361.44000 -389.40000 -27.96000 27 33 -0.46600 45.00000 55.00000 13.38667 -11.80000 0.92820

[ 5] 5 32 3.20000 157.43000 -179.89000 -22.46000 20 12 -0.70187 62.50000 37.50000 7.87150 -14.99083 0.87515

[ 6] 6 18 1.80000 95.59000 -162.33000 -66.74000 11 7 -3.70778 61.11111 38.88889 8.69000 -23.19000 0.58886

[ 7] 7 14 1.40000 38.48000 -134.30000 -95.82000 9 5 -6.84429 64.28571 35.71429 4.27556 -26.86000 0.28652

[ 8] 8 42 4.20000 368.48000 -322.30000 46.18000 24 18 1.09952 57.14286 42.85714 15.35333 -17.90556 1.14328

[ 9] 9 118 11.80000 1121.62000 -875.21000 246.41000 72 46 2.08822 61.01695 38.98305 15.57806 -19.02630 1.28154

[10] 10 206 20.60000 2280.59000 -2021.80000 258.79000 115 91 1.25626 55.82524 44.17476 19.83122 -22.21758 1.12800

[11] 11 138 13.80000 1377.02000 -994.18000 382.84000 84 54 2.77420 60.86957 39.13043 16.39310 -18.41074 1.38508

[12] 12 152 15.20000 1247.56000 -1463.80000 -216.24000 84 68 -1.42263 55.26316 44.73684 14.85190 -21.52647 0.85227

[13] 13 64 6.40000 778.27000 -516.22000 262.05000 36 28 4.09453 56.25000 43.75000 21.61861 -18.43643 1.50763

[14] 14 62 6.20000 536.93000 -427.47000 109.46000 38 24 1.76548 61.29032 38.70968 14.12974 -17.81125 1.25606

[15] 15 50 5.00000 699.92000 -413.00000 286.92000 28 22 5.73840 56.00000 44.00000 24.99714 -18.77273 1.69472

[16] 16 88 8.80000 778.55000 -514.00000 264.55000 51 37 3.00625 57.95455 42.04545 15.26569 -13.89189 1.51469

[17] 17 76 7.60000 533.92000 -1019.46000 -485.54000 44 32 -6.38868 57.89474 42.10526 12.13455 -31.85813 0.52373

[18] 18 52 5.20000 237.17000 -246.78000 -9.61000 24 28 -0.18481 46.15385 53.84615 9.88208 -8.81357 0.96106

[19] 19 52 5.20000 407.67000 -150.36000 257.31000 30 22 4.94827 57.69231 42.30769 13.58900 -6.83455 2.71129

[20] 20 18 1.80000 65.92000 -89.09000 -23.17000 9 9 -1.28722 50.00000 50.00000 7.32444 -9.89889 0.73993

[21] 21 10 1.00000 41.86000 -32.38000 9.48000 7 3 0.94800 70.00000 30.00000 5.98000 -10.79333 1.29277

[22] 22 14 1.40000 45.55000 -83.72000 -38.17000 6 8 -2.72643 42.85714 57.14286 7.59167 -10.46500 0.54408

[23] 23 2 0.20000 1.20000 -1.90000 -0.70000 1 1 -0.35000 50.00000 50.00000 1.20000 -1.90000 0.63158

*/



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DEALS 표 생성 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableDeals(int database)

{

//--- DEALS 표가 이미 있는 경우 삭제

if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))

{

return(false);

}

//--- 표의 존재유무 확인

if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))

//--- 표 생성

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("

"ID INT KEY NOT NULL,"

"ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL,"

"POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL,"

"TIME INT NOT NULL,"

"TYPE INT NOT NULL,"

"ENTRY INT NOT NULL,"

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"VOLUME REAL,"

"PRICE REAL,"

"PROFIT REAL,"

"SWAP REAL,"

"COMMISSION REAL,"

"MAGIC INT,"

"HOUR INT,"

"REASON INT);"))

{

Print("DB: 코드로 DEALS 표를 생성하는데 실패 ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 전체 트레이딩 내역을 요청

datetime from_date=0;

datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();

//--- 거래 내역을 지정 간격 내에 요청

HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);

ExtDealsTotal=HistoryDealsTotal();

//--- 표에 거래 추가

if(!InsertDeals(database))

return(false);

//--- 표가 성공적으로 생성되었습니다

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 데이터베이스에서 지정된 이름의 표를 삭제 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)

{

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))

{

Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 테이블이 성공적으로 삭제되었습니다

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 데이터베이스 표에 거래 추가 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool InsertDeals(int database)

{

//--- 보조 변수

ulong deal_ticket; // 거래 티켓

long order_ticket; // 거래가 실행된 주문 티켓

long position_ticket; // 거래가 속한 포지션의 ID

datetime time; // 거래 실행 시간

long type ; // 거래 유형

long entry ; // 거래 방향

string symbol; // 거래가 실행된 심볼

double volume; // 작업 볼륨

double price; // 가격

double profit; // 재정적 결과

double swap; // 스왑

double commission; // 수수료

long magic; // 매직 넘버 (엑스퍼트 어드바이저 ID)

long reason; // 거래 실행 이유 또는 소스

char hour; // 거래 실행 시간

MqlDateTime time_strusture;

//--- 모든 거래를 검토하여 데이터 베이스에 추가

bool failed=false;

int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();

// --- 트랜잭션을 실행하기 전에 데이터베이스를 잠금

DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);

for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)

{

deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);

position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);

time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);

type= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);

entry= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);

symbol= HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);

volume= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);

price= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);

profit= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);

swap= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);

commission= HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);

magic= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);

reason= HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);

TimeToStruct(time, time_strusture);

hour= (char)time_strusture.hour;

//--- 다음 요청에 따라 각 거래를 표에 추가

string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"

"VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",

deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))

{

PrintFormat("%s: %d 코드로 #%d 거래 삽입하는데 실패", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());

PrintFormat("i=%d: 거래 #%d %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);

failed=true;

break;

}

}

//--- 트랜잭션 실행 오류를 확인

if(failed)

{

//--- 모든 트랜잭션 롤백 및 데이터베이스 잠금 해제

DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);

PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 모든 트랜잭션이 성공적으로 수행됨 - 변경 사항을 기록하고 데이터베이스 잠금을 해제합니다

DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| TRADES 표를 생성 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateTableTrades(int database)

{

//--- TRADES 표가 이미 있는 경우 삭제

if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))

return(false);

//--- 표의 존재유무 확인

if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))

//--- 표 생성

if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("

"TIME_IN INT NOT NULL,"

"HOUR_IN INT NOT NULL,"

"TICKET INT NOT NULL,"

"TYPE INT NOT NULL,"

"VOLUME REAL,"

"SYMBOL CHAR(10),"

"PRICE_IN REAL,"

"TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL,"

"PRICE_OUT REAL,"

"COMMISSION REAL,"

"SWAP REAL,"

"PROFIT REAL);"))

{

Print("DB: 코드로 TRADES 표를 생성하는데 실패 ", GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 표가 성공적으로 생성되었습니다

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+