DatabaseExecute

지정된 데이터베이스에 대한 요청을 실행.

bool  DatabaseExecute(
   int     database,      // DatabaseOpen에서 수신된 데이터베이스 핸들
   string  sql            // SQL 요청
   );

매개변수

database

[in] DatabaseOpen()로 수신된 데이터베이스 핸들.

sql

[in]  SQL 요청.

반환 값

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환. 오류 코드를 가져오려면 GetLastError()를 사용해야 하며, 가능한 응답은 다음과 같습니다:

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001)                   –  심각한 런타임 오류;
  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003)              –  sql 매개변수의 문자열이 비어있음;
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004)          –  충분하지 않은 메모리;
  • ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040)  – 요청을 UTF-8 문자열로 변환 중에 오류 발생;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120)              – 내부 데이터베이스 오류;
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)   – 유효하지 않은 데이터베이스 핸들;
  • ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE (5124)               –  요청 실행 오류.

 

예:

//--- 심볼 통계
struct Symbol_Stats
  {
   string            name;             // 심볼 이름
   int               trades;           // 심볼에 대한 거래 수
   double            gross_profit;     // 심볼에 대한 총 이익
   double            gross_loss;       // 심볼에 대한 총 손실
   double            total_commission// 심볼에 대한 총 수수료
   double            total_swap;       // 심볼에 대한 총 스왑
   double            total_profit;     // 스왑 및 커미션을 제외한 총액
   double            net_profit;       // 변동 및 수수료를 고려한 순이익
   int               win_trades;       // 수익 거래의 수
   int               loss_trades;      // 손실 거래의 수
   double            expected_payoff;  // 스왑 및 수수료를 제외한 거래의 예상 수익
   double            win_percent;      // 매매의 승률
   double            loss_percent;     // 손실 거래의 %
   double            average_profit;   // 평균 수익
   double            average_loss;     // 평균 손실
   double            profit_factor;    // 수익 계수
  };
 
//--- 매직 넘버 통계
struct Magic_Stats
  {
   long              magic;            // EA의 매직 넘버
   int               trades;           // 심볼에 대한 거래 수
   double            gross_profit;     // 심볼에 대한 총 이익
   double            gross_loss;       // 심볼에 대한 총 손실
   double            total_commission// 심볼에 대한 총 수수료
   double            total_swap;       // 심볼에 대한 총 스왑
   double            total_profit;     // 스왑 및 커미션을 제외한 총액
   double            net_profit;       // 변동 및 수수료를 고려한 순이익
   int               win_trades;       // 수익 거래의 수
   int               loss_trades;      // 손실 거래의 수
   double            expected_payoff;  // 스왑 및 수수료를 제외한 거래의 예상 수익
   double            win_percent;      // 매매의 승률
   double            loss_percent;     // 손실 거래의 %
   double            average_profit;   // 평균 수익
   double            average_loss;     // 평균 손실
   double            profit_factor;    // 수익 계수
  };
 
//--- 진입 시간 통계
struct Hour_Stats
  {
   char              hour_in;          // 시장 진입 시간
   int               trades;           // 이 진입 시간의 거래 수
   double            volume;           // 이 진입 시간의 거래 볼륨
   double            gross_profit;     // 이 진입 시간의 총 이익
   double            gross_loss;       // 이 진입 시간의 총 손실
   double            net_profit;       // 변동 및 수수료를 고려한 순이익
   int               win_trades;       // 수익 거래의 수
   int               loss_trades;      // 손실 거래의 수
   double            expected_payoff;  // 스왑 및 수수료를 제외한 거래의 예상 수익
   double            win_percent;      // 매매의 승률
   double            loss_percent;     // 손실 거래의 %
   double            average_profit;   // 평균 수익
   double            average_loss;     // 평균 손실
   double            profit_factor;    // 수익 계수
  };
 
int ExtDealsTotal=0;;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 기능                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 파일 이름 생성
   string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_stats.sqlite";
//--- 공용 터미널 폴더에서 데이터베이스 열기/생성
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filenameDATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: "filename" 코드와 함께 열기 실패 "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- DEALS 표를 작성
   if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   PrintFormat("거래 내역: %d "ExtDealsTotal);
 
//--- 심볼당 트레이딩 통계 가져오기
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db"SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: "filename" 코드를 이용한 요청 실패 "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats;
   ArrayResize(statsExtDealsTotal);
   int i=0;
//--- 요청 결과에서 레코드 가져오기
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(requestsymbol_stats) ; i++)
     {
      stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name;
      stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;
      stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;
      stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;
      stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;
      stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;
      stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;
      stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;
      stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;
      stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;
      stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;
      stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;
      stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;
      stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;
      stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;
      stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(statsi);
   Print("심볼별 거래 통계");
   ArrayPrint(stats);
   Print("");
//--- 요청 삭제
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- 매직 넘버별 엑스퍼트 어드바이저의 트레이딩 통계 가져오기
   request=DatabasePrepare(db"SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                           "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                           "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                           "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                           "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM DEALS "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY MAGIC"
                           "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: "filename" 코드를 이용한 요청 실패 "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats;
   ArrayResize(EA_statsExtDealsTotal);
   i=0;
//--- 인쇄
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(requestmagic_stats) ; i++)
     {
      EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;
      EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;
      EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;
      EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;
      EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;
      EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;
      EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;
      EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;
      EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;
      EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;
      EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;
      EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;
      EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;
      EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;
      EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;
      EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(EA_statsi);
   Print("매직 넘버별 거래 통계");
   ArrayPrint(EA_stats);
   Print("");
//--- 요청 삭제
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- 오픈 포지션 관리를 위한 헤징 시스템을 계좌에서 사용하는지 확인
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- 거래를 트랜잭션을 통한 단순한 방법을 사용하여 트레이딩으로 전환할 수 없으므로 완전한 운영이 가능합니다
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- 이제 DEALS 표를 기반으로 TRADES 표를 작성
   if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- DEALS 표 데이터를 기반으로 SQL 쿼리를 사용하여 TRADES 표를 채우기
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db"DEALS"))
      //--- TRADES 표 덧붙이기
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db"INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                          "SELECT "
                          "   d1.time as time_in,"
                          "   d1.hour as hour_in,"
                          "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                          "   d1.type as type,"
                          "   d1.volume as volume,"
                          "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                          "   d1.price as price_in,"
                          "   d2.time as time_out,"
                          "   d2.price as price_out,"
                          "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                          "   d2.swap as swap,"
                          "   d2.profit as profit "
                          "FROM DEALS d1 "
                          "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                          "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1     "))
        {
         Print("DB: TRADES 테이블을 코드로 채우는데 실패 "GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
//--- 시장 진입 시간별 거래 통계 가져오기
   request=DatabasePrepare(db"SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT HOUR_IN,"
                           "   count() as trades,"
                           "   sum(volume) as volume,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(profit) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM TRADES "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY HOUR_IN"
                           "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: "filename" 코드를 이용한 요청 실패 "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats;
   ArrayResize(hours_statsExtDealsTotal);
   i=0;
//--- 인쇄
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(requesth_stats) ; i++)
     {
      hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in;
      hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades;
      hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume;
      hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit;
      hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss;
      hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit;
      hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades;
      hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades;
      hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff;
      hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent;
      hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent;
      hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit;
      hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss;
      hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(hours_statsi);
   Print("Trade statistics by entry hour");
   ArrayPrint(hours_stats);
   Print("");
//--- 요청 삭제
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- 데이터베이스 닫기
   DatabaseClose(db);
   return;
  }
/*
Deals in the trading history2771 
Trade statistics by Symbol
      [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0"AUDUSD"      112      503.20000   -568.00000           -8.83000    -24.64000      -64.80000    -98.27000           70            42          -0.57857      62.50000       37.50000          7.18857      -13.52381         0.88592
[1"EURCHF"      125      607.71000   -956.85000          -11.77000    -45.02000     -349.14000   -405.93000           54            71          -2.79312      43.20000       56.80000         11.25389      -13.47676         0.63512
[2"EURJPY"      127     1078.49000  -1057.83000          -10.61000    -45.76000       20.66000    -35.71000           64            63           0.16268      50.39370       49.60630         16.85141      -16.79095         1.01953
[3"EURUSD"      233     1685.60000  -1386.80000          -41.00000    -83.76000      298.80000    174.04000          127           106           1.28240      54.50644       45.49356         13.27244      -13.08302         1.21546
[4"GBPCHF"      125     1881.37000  -1424.72000          -22.60000    -51.56000      456.65000    382.49000           80            45           3.65320      64.00000       36.00000         23.51712      -31.66044         1.32052
[5"GBPJPY"      127     1943.43000  -1776.67000          -18.84000    -52.46000      166.76000     95.46000           76            51           1.31307      59.84252       40.15748         25.57145      -34.83667         1.09386
[6"GBPUSD"      121     1668.50000  -1438.20000           -7.96000    -49.93000      230.30000    172.41000           77            44           1.90331      63.63636       36.36364         21.66883      -32.68636         1.16013
[7"USDCAD"       99      405.28000   -475.47000           -8.68000    -31.68000      -70.19000   -110.55000           51            48          -0.70899      51.51515       48.48485          7.94667       -9.90563         0.85238
[8"USDCHF"      206     1588.32000  -1241.83000          -17.98000    -65.92000      346.49000    262.59000          131            75           1.68199      63.59223       36.40777         12.12458      -16.55773         1.27902
[9"USDJPY"      107      464.73000   -730.64000          -35.12000    -34.24000     -265.91000   -335.27000           50            57          -2.48514      46.72897       53.27103          9.29460      -12.81825         0.63606
 
Trade statistics by Magic Number
    [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0]     100      242     2584.80000  -2110.00000          -33.36000    -93.53000      474.80000    347.91000          143            99           1.96198      59.09091       40.90909         18.07552      -21.31313         1.22502
[1]     200      254     3021.92000  -2834.50000          -29.45000    -98.22000      187.42000     59.75000          140           114           0.73787      55.11811       44.88189         21.58514      -24.86404         1.06612
[2]     300      250     2489.08000  -2381.57000          -34.37000    -96.58000      107.51000    -23.44000          134           116           0.43004      53.60000       46.40000         18.57522      -20.53078         1.04514
[3]     400      224     1272.50000  -1283.00000          -24.43000    -64.80000      -10.50000    -99.73000          131            93          -0.04687      58.48214       41.51786          9.71374      -13.79570         0.99182
[4]     500      198     1141.23000  -1051.91000          -27.66000    -63.36000       89.32000     -1.70000          116            82           0.45111      58.58586       41.41414          9.83819      -12.82817         1.08491
[5]     600      214     1317.10000  -1396.03000          -34.12000    -68.48000      -78.93000   -181.53000          116            98          -0.36883      54.20561       45.79439         11.35431      -14.24520         0.94346
 
Trade statistics by entry hour
     [hour_in] [trades] [volume] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
0]         0       50  5.00000      336.51000   -747.47000   -410.96000           21            29          -8.21920      42.00000       58.00000         16.02429      -25.77483         0.45020
1]         1       20  2.00000      102.56000    -57.20000     45.36000           12             8           2.26800      60.00000       40.00000          8.54667       -7.15000         1.79301
2]         2        6  0.60000       38.55000    -14.60000     23.95000            5             1           3.99167      83.33333       16.66667          7.71000      -14.60000         2.64041
3]         3       38  3.80000      173.84000   -200.15000    -26.31000           22            16          -0.69237      57.89474       42.10526          7.90182      -12.50938         0.86855
4]         4       60  6.00000      361.44000   -389.40000    -27.96000           27            33          -0.46600      45.00000       55.00000         13.38667      -11.80000         0.92820
5]         5       32  3.20000      157.43000   -179.89000    -22.46000           20            12          -0.70187      62.50000       37.50000          7.87150      -14.99083         0.87515
6]         6       18  1.80000       95.59000   -162.33000    -66.74000           11             7          -3.70778      61.11111       38.88889          8.69000      -23.19000         0.58886
7]         7       14  1.40000       38.48000   -134.30000    -95.82000            9             5          -6.84429      64.28571       35.71429          4.27556      -26.86000         0.28652
8]         8       42  4.20000      368.48000   -322.30000     46.18000           24            18           1.09952      57.14286       42.85714         15.35333      -17.90556         1.14328
9]         9      118 11.80000     1121.62000   -875.21000    246.41000           72            46           2.08822      61.01695       38.98305         15.57806      -19.02630         1.28154
[10]        10      206 20.60000     2280.59000  -2021.80000    258.79000          115            91           1.25626      55.82524       44.17476         19.83122      -22.21758         1.12800
[11]        11      138 13.80000     1377.02000   -994.18000    382.84000           84            54           2.77420      60.86957       39.13043         16.39310      -18.41074         1.38508
[12]        12      152 15.20000     1247.56000  -1463.80000   -216.24000           84            68          -1.42263      55.26316       44.73684         14.85190      -21.52647         0.85227
[13]        13       64  6.40000      778.27000   -516.22000    262.05000           36            28           4.09453      56.25000       43.75000         21.61861      -18.43643         1.50763
[14]        14       62  6.20000      536.93000   -427.47000    109.46000           38            24           1.76548      61.29032       38.70968         14.12974      -17.81125         1.25606
[15]        15       50  5.00000      699.92000   -413.00000    286.92000           28            22           5.73840      56.00000       44.00000         24.99714      -18.77273         1.69472
[16]        16       88  8.80000      778.55000   -514.00000    264.55000           51            37           3.00625      57.95455       42.04545         15.26569      -13.89189         1.51469
[17]        17       76  7.60000      533.92000  -1019.46000   -485.54000           44            32          -6.38868      57.89474       42.10526         12.13455      -31.85813         0.52373
[18]        18       52  5.20000      237.17000   -246.78000     -9.61000           24            28          -0.18481      46.15385       53.84615          9.88208       -8.81357         0.96106
[19]        19       52  5.20000      407.67000   -150.36000    257.31000           30            22           4.94827      57.69231       42.30769         13.58900       -6.83455         2.71129
[20]        20       18  1.80000       65.92000    -89.09000    -23.17000            9             9          -1.28722      50.00000       50.00000          7.32444       -9.89889         0.73993
[21]        21       10  1.00000       41.86000    -32.38000      9.48000            7             3           0.94800      70.00000       30.00000          5.98000      -10.79333         1.29277
[22]        22       14  1.40000       45.55000    -83.72000    -38.17000            6             8          -2.72643      42.85714       57.14286          7.59167      -10.46500         0.54408
[23]        23        2  0.20000        1.20000     -1.90000     -0.70000            1             1          -0.35000      50.00000       50.00000          1.20000       -1.90000         0.63158
*/  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DEALS 표 생성                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- DEALS 표가 이미 있는 경우 삭제
   if(!DeleteTable(database"DEALS"))
     {
      return(false);
     }
//--- 표의 존재유무 확인
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database"DEALS"))
      //--- 표 생성
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database"CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "HOUR        INT,"
                          "REASON      INT);"))
        {
         Print("DB: 코드로 DEALS 표를 생성하는데 실패 "GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//---  전체 트레이딩 내역을 요청
   datetime from_date=0;
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- 거래 내역을 지정 간격 내에 요청
   HistorySelect(from_dateto_date);
   ExtDealsTotal=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- 표에 거래 추가
   if(!InsertDeals(database))
      return(false);
//--- 표가 성공적으로 생성되었습니다
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 데이터베이스에서 지정된 이름의 표를 삭제        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int databasestring table_name)
  {
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database"DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code "GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 테이블이 성공적으로 삭제되었습니다
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 데이터베이스 표에 거래 추가                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- 보조 변수
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // 거래 티켓
   long     order_ticket;        // 거래가 실행된 주문 티켓
   long     position_ticket;     // 거래가 속한 포지션의 ID 
   datetime time;                // 거래 실행 시간
   long     type ;               // 거래 유형
   long     entry ;              // 거래 방향
   string   symbol;              // 거래가 실행된 심볼
   double   volume;              // 작업 볼륨
   double   price;               // 가격
   double   profit;              // 재정적 결과
   double   swap;                // 스왑
   double   commission;          // 수수료
   long     magic;               // 매직 넘버 (엑스퍼트 어드바이저 ID)
   long     reason;              // 거래 실행 이유 또는 소스
   char     hour;                // 거래 실행 시간
   MqlDateTime time_strusture;
//--- 모든 거래를 검토하여 데이터 베이스에 추가
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- 트랜잭션을 실행하기 전에 데이터베이스를 잠금
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   for(int i=0i<dealsi++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticketDEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticketDEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticketDEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticketDEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticketDEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticketDEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticketDEAL_REASON);
      TimeToStruct(timetime_strusture);
      hour= (char)time_strusture.hour;
      //--- 다음 요청에 따라 각 거래를 표에 추가
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"
                                       "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",
                                       deal_ticketorder_ticketposition_tickettimetypeentrysymbolvolumepriceprofitswapcommissionmagicreasonhour);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(databaserequest_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: %d 코드로 #%d 거래 삽입하는데 실패"__FUNCTION__deal_ticketGetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: 거래 #%d  %s"ideal_ticketsymbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- 트랜잭션 실행 오류를 확인
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- 모든 트랜잭션 롤백 및 데이터베이스 잠금 해제
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code "__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 모든 트랜잭션이 성공적으로 수행됨 - 변경 사항을 기록하고 데이터베이스 잠금을 해제합니다
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TRADES 표를 생성                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- TRADES 표가 이미 있는 경우 삭제
   if(!DeleteTable(database"TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- 표의 존재유무 확인
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database"TRADES"))
      //--- 표 생성
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database"CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "HOUR_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: 코드로 TRADES 표를 생성하는데 실패 "GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- 표가 성공적으로 생성되었습니다
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

