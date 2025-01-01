ドキュメントセクション
DatabasePrepare

DatabaseRead()を使用して実行できるリクエストのハンドルを作成します。

int  DatabasePrepare(
  int     database,     // DatabaseOpenで受信したデータベースハンドル
  string sql,           // SQL要求
        ...           // リクエストパラメータ
  );

パラメータ

database

[in] DatabaseOpen()で受信したデータベースハンドル。

sql

[in] ?1,?2,.....という名前の自動的に置換されたパラメータを含む可能性のあるSQL要求

...

[in] 自動的に置換された要求パラメータ。

戻り値

成功の場合は関数はSQL要求のハンドルを返します。その他の場合はINVALID_HANDLEを返します。エラーコードを受け取るには GetLastError() 関数を使用します。以下の応答が可能です。

  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003)                  – データベースファイルへのパスに空の文字列が含まれているか、フラグの互換性のない組み合わせが設定されています
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004)              - 不充分なメモリ
  • ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040)      – 要求をUTF-8文字列に変換する際のエラー
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)       - 無効なデータベースハンドル
  • ERR_DATABASE_TOO_MANY_OBJECTS (5122) - データベースオブジェクトの最大許容数を超えています
  • ERR_DATABASE_PREPARE (5125)                   - リクエスト生成エラー        

注意事項

DatabasePrepare()関数は、データベースへの要求を実行しません。その目的は、要求パラメータを検証し、検証結果に基づいてSQL要求を実行するためのハンドルを返すことです。要求自体は、DatabaseRead()の最初の呼び出し中に設定されます。

Example:

//--- Structure to store the deal
struct Deal
 {
  ulong             ticket;           // DEAL_TICKET
  long             order_ticket;     // DEAL_ORDER
  long             position_ticket; // DEAL_POSITION_ID
  datetime         time;             // DEAL_TIME
  char             type;             // DEAL_TYPE
  char             entry;           // DEAL_ENTRY
  string           symbol;           // DEAL_SYMBOL
  double           volume;           // DEAL_VOLUME
  double           price;           // DEAL_PRICE
  double           profit;           // DEAL_PROFIT
  double           swap;             // DEAL_SWAP
  double           commission;       // DEAL_COMMISSION
  long             magic;           // DEAL_MAGIC
  char             reason;           // DEAL_REASON
 };
//--- Structure to store the trade: the order of members corresponds to the position in the terminal
struct Trade
 {
  datetime         time_in;         // entry time
  ulong             ticket;           // position ID
  char             type;             // buy or sell
  double           volume;           // volume
  string           symbol;           // symbol
  double           price_in;         // entry price
  datetime         time_out;         // exit time
  double           price_out;       // exit price
  double           commission;       // entry and exit commission
  double           swap;             // swap
  double           profit;           // profit or loss
 };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- create the file name
  string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_trades.sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
  int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
  if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- create the DEALS table
  if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
//---  request the entire trading history
  datetime from_date=0;
  datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
  HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
  int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();
  PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", deals_total);
//--- add deals to the table
  if(!InsertDeals(db))
    return;
//--- show the first 10 deals
  Deal deals[], deal;
  ArrayResize(deals, 10);
  int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM DEALS");
  if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
  int i;
  for(i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, deal); i++)
    {
    if(i>=10)
        break;
    deals[i].ticket=deal.ticket;
    deals[i].order_ticket=deal.order_ticket;
    deals[i].position_ticket=deal.position_ticket;
    deals[i].time=deal.time;
    deals[i].type=deal.type;
    deals[i].entry=deal.entry;
    deals[i].symbol=deal.symbol;
    deals[i].volume=deal.volume;
    deals[i].price=deal.price;
    deals[i].profit=deal.profit;
    deals[i].swap=deal.swap;
    deals[i].commission=deal.commission;
    deals[i].magic=deal.magic;
    deals[i].reason=deal.reason;
    }
//--- print the deals
  if(i>0)
    {
    ArrayResize(deals, i);
    PrintFormat("The first %d deals:", i);
    ArrayPrint(deals);
    }
 
//--- delete request after use
  DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
  if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
    {
    //--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
 
//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table
  if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
  ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();
  if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))
    //--- populate the TRADES table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                        "SELECT "
                        "   d1.time as time_in,"
                        "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                        "   d1.type as type,"
                        "   d1.volume as volume,"
                        "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                        "   d1.price as price_in,"
                        "   d2.time as time_out,"
                        "   d2.price as price_out,"
                        "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                        "   d2.swap as swap,"
                        "   d2.profit as profit "
                        "FROM DEALS d1 "
                        "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                        "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1     "))
       {
        Print("DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return;
       }
  ulong transaction_time=GetMicrosecondCount()-start;
 
//--- show the first 10 deals
  Trade trades[], trade;
  ArrayResize(trades, 10);
  request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM TRADES");
  if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
  for(i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, trade); i++)
    {
    if(i>=10)
        break;
    trades[i].time_in=trade.time_in;
    trades[i].ticket=trade.ticket;
    trades[i].type=trade.type;
    trades[i].volume=trade.volume;
    trades[i].symbol=trade.symbol;
    trades[i].price_in=trade.price_in;
    trades[i].time_out=trade.time_out;
    trades[i].price_out=trade.price_out;
    trades[i].commission=trade.commission;
    trades[i].swap=trade.swap;
    trades[i].profit=trade.profit;
    }
//--- print trades
  if(i>0)
    {
    ArrayResize(trades, i);
    PrintFormat("\r\nThe first %d trades:", i);
    ArrayPrint(trades);
    PrintFormat("Filling the TRADES table took %.2f milliseconds",double(transaction_time)/1000);
    }
//--- delete request after use
  DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- close the database
  DatabaseClose(db);
 }
/*
Results:
  Deals in the trading history: 2741
  The first 10 deals:
      [ticket] [order_ticket] [position_ticket]              [time] [type] [entry] [symbol] [volume]   [price]   [profit] [swap] [commission] [magic] [reason]
  [0] 34429573             0                 0 2019.09.05 22:39:59     2       0 ""       0.00000   0.00000 2000.00000 0.0000     0.00000       0       0
  [1] 34432127       51447238         51447238 2019.09.06 06:00:03     0       0 "USDCAD" 0.10000   1.32320   0.00000 0.0000     -0.16000     500       3
  [2] 34432128       51447239         51447239 2019.09.06 06:00:03     1       0 "USDCHF" 0.10000   0.98697   0.00000 0.0000     -0.16000     500       3
  [3] 34432450       51447565         51447565 2019.09.06 07:00:00     0       0 "EURUSD" 0.10000   1.10348   0.00000 0.0000     -0.18000     400       3
  [4] 34432456       51447571         51447571 2019.09.06 07:00:00     1       0 "AUDUSD" 0.10000   0.68203   0.00000 0.0000     -0.11000     400       3
  [5] 34432879       51448053         51448053 2019.09.06 08:00:00     1       0 "USDCHF" 0.10000   0.98701   0.00000 0.0000     -0.16000     600       3
  [6] 34432888       51448064         51448064 2019.09.06 08:00:00     0       0 "USDJPY" 0.10000 106.96200   0.00000 0.0000     -0.16000     600       3
  [7] 34435147       51450470         51450470 2019.09.06 10:30:00     1       0 "EURUSD" 0.10000   1.10399   0.00000 0.0000     -0.18000     100       3
  [8] 34435152       51450476         51450476 2019.09.06 10:30:00     0       0 "GBPUSD" 0.10000   1.23038   0.00000 0.0000     -0.20000     100       3
  [9] 34435154       51450479         51450479 2019.09.06 10:30:00     1       0 "EURJPY" 0.10000 118.12000   0.00000 0.0000     -0.18000     200       3
 
  The first 10 trades:
                [time_in] [ticket] [type] [volume] [symbol] [price_in]          [time_out] [price_out] [commission]   [swap]  [profit]
  [0] 2019.09.06 06:00:03 51447238     0 0.10000 "USDCAD"   1.32320 2019.09.06 18:00:00     1.31761     -0.32000 0.00000 -42.43000
  [1] 2019.09.06 06:00:03 51447239     1 0.10000 "USDCHF"   0.98697 2019.09.06 18:00:00     0.98641     -0.32000 0.00000   5.68000
  [2] 2019.09.06 07:00:00 51447565     0 0.10000 "EURUSD"   1.10348 2019.09.09 03:30:00     1.10217     -0.36000 -1.31000 -13.10000
  [3] 2019.09.06 07:00:00 51447571     1 0.10000 "AUDUSD"   0.68203 2019.09.09 03:30:00     0.68419     -0.22000 0.03000 -21.60000
  [4] 2019.09.06 08:00:00 51448053     1 0.10000 "USDCHF"   0.98701 2019.09.06 18:00:01     0.98640     -0.32000 0.00000   6.18000
  [5] 2019.09.06 08:00:00 51448064     0 0.10000 "USDJPY" 106.96200 2019.09.06 18:00:01   106.77000     -0.32000 0.00000 -17.98000
  [6] 2019.09.06 10:30:00 51450470     1 0.10000 "EURUSD"   1.10399 2019.09.06 14:30:00     1.10242     -0.36000 0.00000 15.70000
  [7] 2019.09.06 10:30:00 51450476     0 0.10000 "GBPUSD"   1.23038 2019.09.06 14:30:00     1.23040     -0.40000 0.00000   0.20000
  [8] 2019.09.06 10:30:00 51450479     1 0.10000 "EURJPY" 118.12000 2019.09.06 14:30:00   117.94100     -0.36000 0.00000 16.73000
  [9] 2019.09.06 10:30:00 51450480     0 0.10000 "GBPJPY" 131.65300 2019.09.06 14:30:01   131.62500     -0.40000 0.00000  -2.62000
  Filling the TRADES table took 12.51 milliseconds
*/  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates the DEALS table                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
 {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
  if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
    {
    return(false);
    }
//--- check if the table exists
  if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
    //--- create the table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                        "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                        "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                        "VOLUME      REAL,"
                        "PRICE       REAL,"
                        "PROFIT      REAL,"
                        "SWAP        REAL,"
                        "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                        "MAGIC       INT,"
                        "REASON      INT );"))
       {
        Print("DB: create the DEALS table failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return(false);
       }
//--- the table has been successfully created
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes a table with the specified name from the database        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
 {
  if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
    {
    Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table  with code ", GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adds deals to the database table                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
 {
//--- Auxiliary variables
  ulong   deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
  long     order_ticket;       // the ticket of the order by which the deal was executed
  long     position_ticket;     // ID of the position to which the deal belongs
  datetime time;               // deal execution time
  long     type ;               // deal type
  long     entry ;             // deal direction
  string   symbol;             // the symbol fro which the deal was executed
  double   volume;             // operation volume
  double   price;               // price
  double   profit;             // financial result
  double   swap;               // swap
  double   commission;         // commission
  long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
  long     reason;             // deal execution reason or source
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
  bool failed=false;
  int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
  DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
  for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
    {
    deal_ticket=   HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
    order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
    position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
    time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
    type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
    entry=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
    symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
    volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
    price=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
    profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
    swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
    commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
    magic=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
    reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
    //--- add each deal to the table using the following request
    string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"
                                      "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)",
                                      deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
       {
        PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
        PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
        failed=true;
        break;
       }
    }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
  if(failed)
    {
    //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
    DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
    PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
  DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates the TRADES table                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
 {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
  if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
    return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
  if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
    //--- create the table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                        "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "VOLUME      REAL,"
                        "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                        "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                        "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                        "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                        "SWAP        REAL,"
                        "PROFIT      REAL);"))
       {
        Print("DB: create the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return(false);
       }
//--- the table has been successfully created
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

