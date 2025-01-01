ドキュメントセクション
DatabaseTransactionBegin

トランザクションの実行を開始します。

bool  DatabaseTransactionBegin(
  int database     // DatabaseOpenで受信したデータベースハンドル
  );

パラメータ

database

[in] DatabaseOpen()で受信したデータベースハンドル。

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false 。エラーコードを受け取るには GetLastError() 関数を使用します。以下の応答が可能です。

  • ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR (4001)                   –  重大なランタイムエラー
  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER (4003)              –  sqlパラメータに空の文字列が含まれています
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY (4004)          – 不充分なメモリ
  • ERR_WRONG_STRING_PARAMETER (5040)  – 要求をUTF-8文字列に変換する際のエラー
  • ERR_DATABASE_INTERNAL (5120)              – 内部データベースエラー
  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121)   – 無効なデータベースハンドル
  • ERR_DATABASE_EXECUTE (5124)               – リクエスト実行エラー

注意事項

DatabaseTransactionBegin()関数は、トランザクションの実行前に呼び出す必要があります。トランザクションは、DatabaseTransactionBegin()の呼び出しで始まり、DatabaseTransactionCommit()の呼び出しで終わる必要があります。

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- create the file name
  string filename=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER) +"_"+IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+".sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
  int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
  if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
  if(!DeleteTable(db, "DEALS"))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
//--- create the DEALS table
  if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
//---  request the entire trading history
  datetime from_date=0;
  datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
  HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
  int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();
  PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", deals_total);
 
//--- measure the transaction execution speed using DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit
  ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();
  bool fast_transactions=true;
  InsertDeals(db, fast_transactions);
  double fast_transactions_time=double(GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000;
  PrintFormat("Transations WITH    DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=%.1f milliseconds", fast_transactions_time);
 
//--- delete the DEALS table, and then create it again
  if(!DeleteTable(db, "DEALS"))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
//--- create a new DEALS table
  if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
    {
    DatabaseClose(db);
    return;
    }
 
//--- test again, this time without using DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit
  fast_transactions=false;
  start=GetMicrosecondCount();
  InsertDeals(db, fast_transactions);
  double slow_transactions_time=double(GetMicrosecondCount()-start)/1000;
  PrintFormat("Transations WITHOUT DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=%.1f milliseconds", slow_transactions_time);
//--- report gain in time
  PrintFormat("Use of DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit provided acceleration by %.1f times", double(slow_transactions_time)/fast_transactions_time);
//--- close the database
  DatabaseClose(db);
 }
/*
Results:
  Deals in the trading history: 2737
  Transations WITH   DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=48.5 milliseconds
  Transations WITHOUT DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit: time=25818.9 milliseconds
  Use of DatabaseTransactionBegin/DatabaseTransactionCommit provided acceleration by 532.8 times
*/
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deletes a table with the specified name from the database        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
 {
  if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
    {
    Print("Failed to drop table DEALS with code ", GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creates the DEALS table                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
 {
//--- check if the table exists
  if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
    //--- create the table
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                        "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                        "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                        "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                        "VOLUME      REAL,"
                        "PRICE       REAL,"
                        "PROFIT      REAL,"
                        "SWAP        REAL,"
                        "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                        "MAGIC       INT,"
                        "REASON      INT );"))
       {
        Print("DB: create table failed with code ", GetLastError());
        return(false);
       }
//--- the table has been successfully created
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adds deals to the database table                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database, bool begintransaction=true)
 {
//--- Auxiliary variables
  ulong   deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
  long     order_ticket;       // the ticket of the order by which the deal was executed
  long     position_ticket;     // ID of the position to which the deal belongs
  datetime time;               // deal execution time
  long     type ;               // deal type
  long     entry ;             // deal direction
  string   symbol;             // the symbol fro which the deal was executed
  double   volume;             // operation volume
  double   price;               // price
  double   profit;             // financial result
  double   swap;               // swap
  double   commission;         // commission
  long     magic;               // Magic number
  long     reason;             // deal execution reason or source
//--- go through all deals and add to the database
  bool failed=false;
  int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- if fast transaction performance method is used
  if(begintransaction)
    {
    // --- lock the database before executing transactions
    DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
    }
  for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
    {
    deal_ticket=   HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
    order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
    position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
    time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
    type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
    entry=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
    symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
    volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
    price=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
    profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
    swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
    commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
    magic=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
    reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
    //--- add each deal using the following request
    string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"
                                      "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)",
                                      deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);
    if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
       {
        PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%dwith code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
        PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
        failed=true;
        break;
       }
    }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
  if(failed)
    {
    //--- if fast transaction performance method is used
    if(begintransaction)
       {
        //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
        DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
       }
    Print("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- if fast transaction performance method is used
  if(begintransaction)
    {
    //--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
    DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
    }
//--- successful completion
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

参照

