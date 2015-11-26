MACDのサンプルEAは MetaTrader 5 に標準装備されています。また、MACDを使ったEAのサンプルでもあります。



MACDのファイル Sample.mq5 は terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\"にあります。このEAは、EA開発におけるオブジェクト指向の一例です。

EAの構造とどのように機能するかを見てみましょう。





1 EA プロパティ

1.1. EA プロパティ

#property copyright "Copyright 2009-2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "5.20" #property description "It is important to make sure that the expert works with a normal" #property description "chart and the user did not make any mistakes setting input" #property description "variables (Lots, TakeProfit, TrailingStop) in our case," #property description "we check TakeProfit on a chart of more than 2*trend_period bars"

初めの５行はコメントです。後ろの７行が MQL5 のプロパティで(copyright, link, version)、プリプロセッサー指示文#propertyを使います。

EAをはしらせるとき、これらは"Common" タブに表示されます:

図1 MACDのEAの一般パラメータ



1.2. インクルードファイル

次に、#includeでコンパイラーに標準ライブラリのtrade classesを含ませることを指示します。

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh>

適切なクラスのインスタンスが、 CExpert class (セクション 3)のメンバとして使われます。



1.3. インプット

続いて、タイプ、名前、デフォルト値、コメントです。ルールは図2の通りです。

input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input int InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input int InpTrailingStop = 30 ; input int InpMACDOpenLevel = 3 ; input int InpMACDCloseLevel= 2 ; input int InpMATrendPeriod = 26 ;

パラメータの名前の前には"Inp"がついています。また、グローバル変数の前には"Ext"をつけます。大量の異なる変数を扱う際に、わかりやすくするためのものです。



InpLots - トレードロット、InpTakeProfit と InpTrailingStop は利確とトレーリングレベルを決めます。



パラメータラインに書かれたコメントのテキストは（デフォルト値を含む）、パラメータの名前の代わりとして"Options"タブに表示されます:





図2. MACDのEAのパラメータ



1.4. グローバル変数

グローバル変数 ExtTimeOut を宣言します。これは、トレード実行の有効期限の制御に使われます。



int ExtTimeOut= 10 ;

CSampleExpert の宣言の後、76行目で別のグローバル変数を宣言します。 ExtExpert - CSampleExpert クラスインスタンス:



CSampleExpert ExtExpert;

ExtExpert オブジェクト (CSampleExpert サンプルクラス) は、トレード手法の基本ロジックを含みます。(セクション 3)







2. イベントハンドラ関数

イベントハンドラ関数



2.1. OnInit() 初期関数

OnInit() 関数は、EAを稼働させたときの最初に一回だけ起動します。一般的に、OnInit()ではEA実行の準備処理を行います: パラメータをチェックしやインジケーターやパラメータを初期化などクリティカルエラーが発生した場合には、その後の処理は無意味になり、関数は INIT_FAILED を返します。

int OnInit ( void ) { if (!ExtExpert.Init()) return ( INIT_FAILED ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

今回の場合、ExtExpert の Init()メソッドが呼び出されます。これはすべてのオブジェクトの状態に応じてtrueかfalseを返します。(セクション 3.4 参照)。 エラーが発生した場合、 OnInit() は INIT_FAILED を返します。- これは、初期化に失敗した場合の、EA/インジケーターの挙動として正常です。







2.2. OnTick() 関数

OnTick() 関数は、EAを稼働させているチャートのシンボルに新しいクオートが来た場合に呼び出されます。

void OnTick ( void ) { static datetime limit_time= 0 ; if ( TimeCurrent ()>=limit_time) { if ( Bars ( Symbol (), Period ())> 2 *InpMATrendPeriod) { if (ExtExpert.Processing()) limit_time= TimeCurrent ()+ExtTimeOut; } } }

OnTick()では、イベントハンドラが定期的にExtExpert.Processing()を呼び出します。これは相場分析やトレード条件が整った際のトレードの実行に使われます。

呼び出される時間の間隔は、ExtTimeOut パラメータの値によって設定されます。



2.3. OnDeInit() 関数

OnDeInit()は、EAがチャートから外された際に呼ばれます。グラフィックオブジェクトを稼働中に描写していた場合、それらもチャートから取り外されます。



今回の場合、終了時に呼び出す関数を使われず、何も実行されません。



3. CSampleExpert クラス

3.1. CSampleExpert クラス



class CSampleExpert { protected : double m_adjusted_point; CTrade m_trade; CSymbolInfo m_symbol; CPositionInfo m_position; CAccountInfo m_account; int m_handle_macd; int m_handle_ema; double m_buff_MACD_main[]; double m_buff_MACD_signal[]; double m_buff_EMA[]; double m_macd_current; double m_macd_previous; double m_signal_current; double m_signal_previous; double m_ema_current; double m_ema_previous; double m_macd_open_level; double m_macd_close_level; double m_traling_stop; double m_take_profit; public : CSampleExpert( void ); ~CSampleExpert( void ); bool Init( void ); void Deinit( void ); bool Processing( void ); protected : bool InitCheckParameters( const int digits_adjust); bool InitIndicators( void ); bool LongClosed( void ); bool ShortClosed( void ); bool LongModified( void ); bool ShortModified( void ); bool LongOpened( void ); bool ShortOpened( void ); };

このEA のクラスには、変数(クラス メンバ)と関数（クラス メソッド）の宣言が含まれています。



変数処理をより便利にするため、すべてのメンバ変数は頭に"m_" (メンバ)がついています。これはその変数がクラスメンバであることを表します。変数やメソッドの宣言の前に、その型を指定します。(あるいは関数の返り値の型)



クラスメンバの変数やメソッドを見るには access modifiersを使います。クラス中では、CSampleExpert は保護されていて、publicを使います。publicで宣言されたすべての変数とメソッドは、外側からアクセスすることが可能です。CSampleExpert クラスには５つのメソッドがあります:



CSampleExpert(void) - コンストラクタ (インスタンスを生成した際に自動的にコールされます); ~CSampleExpert(void) - ディストラクタ (インスタンスを削除したさいに自動的にコールされます); bool Init(void) - 全データを準備するための初期メソッド;

void Deinit(void) - 終了時のメソッド;

bool Processing(void) - プロセス時のメソッド



保護されたアクセス修飾子で宣言されたCSampleExpert 変数は、 CSampleExpertメソッド(とその子クラス)の中でのみ利用可能です。



double m_adjusted_point - 少数桁数3/5に修正する変数;

CTrade m_trade - СTrade クラスサンプル;

CSymbolInfo m_symbol - CSymbolInfo クラスサンプル; CPositionInfo m_position - СPositionInfo クラスサンプル; CAccountInfo m_account - CAccountInfo クラスサンプル;

int m_handle_macd - MACDハンドルの値を保存する変数

int m_handle_ema - EMAの値を保存する変数; double m_buff_MACD_main[] - MACDのメインラインを呼び出すdouble 型の動的配列; double m_buff_MACD_signal[] - MACDのシグナルラインを呼び出すdouble 型の動的配列; double m_buff_EMA[] - EMAの値を呼び出すdouble 型の動的配列; double m_macd_current - 現在のMACDのメインラインを保存; double m_macd_previous - ひとつ前のMACDのメインラインの値を保存; double m_signal_current - 現在のMACDのシグナルラインの値を保存; double m_signal_previous - ひとつ前の MACDのシグナルラインを保存; double m_ema_current - 現在のEMAの値を保存; double m_ema_previous - ひとつ前のEMAの値を保存 double m_macd_open_level, double m_macd_close_level, double m_traling_stop, double m_take_profit - m_adjusted_point を考慮にいれた価格の値(パラメータで設定)を保存するのに使います。



CSampleExpert は、保護されたアクセス修飾子で宣言します:

bool InitCheckParameters(const int digits_adjust) - パラメータとEAの初期設定の整合性を確認します。

bool InitIndicators(void) - MACD と Moving Averageの初期設定;

bool LongClosed(void) - 買いポジションの決済条件になればtrueを返し、決済します。 bool ShortClosed(void) - 売りポジションの決済条件になればtrueを返し、決済します。 bool LongModified(void) - 買いポジションのストップロスを変更する条件が整った場合trueを返し、ストップロスを修正します。 bool ShortModified(void) - 売りポジションのストップロスを変更する条件が整った場合trueを返し、ストップロスを修正します。 bool LongOpened(void) - 買いポジションをとる条件がそろえばtrueを返し、新規ポジションを建てます。 bool ShortOpened(void) - 売りポジションをとる条件がそろえばtrueを可視、新規ポジションを建てます。





3.2. CSampleExpert Class Constructor



CSampleExpert::CSampleExpert( void ) : m_adjusted_point( 0 ), m_handle_macd( INVALID_HANDLE ), m_handle_ema( INVALID_HANDLE ), m_macd_current( 0 ), m_macd_previous( 0 ), m_signal_current( 0 ), m_signal_previous( 0 ), m_ema_current( 0 ), m_ema_previous( 0 ), m_macd_open_level( 0 ), m_macd_close_level( 0 ), m_traling_stop( 0 ), m_take_profit( 0 ) { ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_main, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_MACD_signal, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (m_buff_EMA, true ); }

Class constructorが、 サンプルオブジェクトが生成された際に自動的に呼び出されます。呼び出された際、変数のデフォルトの値がセットされ、indexing direction が m_buff_MACD_main[], m_buff_MACD_signal[], m_buff_EMA[]にセットされます。







3.3. CSampleExpert Class destructor

CSampleExpert::~CSampleExpert( void ) { }

CSampleExpert デストラクタには何も記述されていません。





3.4. CSampleExpert の初期メソッド

bool CSampleExpert::Init( void ) { m_symbol.Name( Symbol ()); m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 12345 ); int digits_adjust= 1 ; if (m_symbol. Digits ()== 3 || m_symbol. Digits ()== 5 ) digits_adjust= 10 ; m_adjusted_point=m_symbol. Point ()*digits_adjust; m_macd_open_level =InpMACDOpenLevel*m_adjusted_point; m_macd_close_level=InpMACDCloseLevel*m_adjusted_point; m_traling_stop =InpTrailingStop*m_adjusted_point; m_take_profit =InpTakeProfit*m_adjusted_point; m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints( 3 *digits_adjust); if (!InitCheckParameters(digits_adjust)) return ( false ); if (!InitIndicators()) return ( false ); return ( true ); }

Init()では、変数は初期化され、パラメータは変更されます。

m_symbol (CSymbolInfo )のためのName()の呼び出しでは、EAを稼働させているシンボルの名前をセットします。次にSetExpertMagicNumber() が呼び出され、m_tradeのためのEAのマジックナンバーを設定します。後に、シンボルの桁数を取得するためDigits()が使われます。 もし修正が必要な場合には適切な値に補正されます。

次に、m_trade のSetDeviationInPoints()が呼び出されます。これは許容スリッページを設定します。







3.5. CSampleExpert の InitCheckParameters

bool CSampleExpert::InitCheckParameters( const int digits_adjust) { if (InpTakeProfit*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel()) { printf ( "Take Profit must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel()); return ( false ); } if (InpTrailingStop*digits_adjust<m_symbol.StopsLevel()) { printf ( "Trailing Stop must be greater than %d" ,m_symbol.StopsLevel()); return ( false ); } if (InpLots<m_symbol.LotsMin() || InpLots>m_symbol.LotsMax()) { printf ( "Lots amount must be in the range from %f to %f" ,m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.LotsMax()); return ( false ); } if ( MathAbs (InpLots/m_symbol.LotsStep()- MathRound (InpLots/m_symbol.LotsStep()))> 1.0 E-10 ) { printf ( "Lots amount is not corresponding with lot step %f" ,m_symbol.LotsStep()); return ( false ); } if (InpTakeProfit<=InpTrailingStop) printf ( "Warning: Trailing Stop must be less than Take Profit" ); return ( true ); }

EAのパラメータが正しいかどうかInitCheckParameters()で確認します。もし無効なパラメータがあった場合、適切なメッセージが表示されます。そして、関数はfalseを返します。







3.6. CSampleExpert の InitIndicators()

bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators( void ) { if (m_handle_macd== INVALID_HANDLE ) if ((m_handle_macd= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ))== INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "Error creating MACD indicator" ); return ( false ); } if (m_handle_ema== INVALID_HANDLE ) if ((m_handle_ema= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,InpMATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ))== INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "Error creating EMA indicator" ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

InitIndicators()では、m_handle_macd と m_handle_ema 変数の整合性を確認します。(コンストラクタで初期化されたので、INVALID_HANDLEと一致する必要があります。) テクニカルインジケーターMACD、Moving Averageが生成されます。(iMACD と iMA 関数を使用します。) 成功した場合、関数はtrueを返し、インジケーターのハンドルがm_handle_macd と m_handle_emaに保存されます。



生成されたインジケーターのハンドルは次に計算されたデータ(BarsCalculated)の確認とProcessing() のインジケーターの値(CopyBuffer)の取得に使われます。







3.7. CSampleExpert の LongClosed()

bool CSampleExpert::LongClosed( void ) { bool res= false ; if (m_macd_current> 0 ) if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous) if (m_macd_current>m_macd_close_level) { if (m_trade.PositionClose( Symbol ())) printf ( "Long position by %s to be closed" , Symbol ()); else printf ( "Error closing position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment()); res= true ; } return (res); }

決済条件が整った場合、LongClosed() はtrueを返し、買いポジションを決済します:

m_macd_current>0 - 現在のMACDのメインラインの値が正(MACD ヒストグラムが０ラインよりも上);

m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous - MACDのメインラインがシグナルを下向きにクロス

m_macd_current>m_macd_close_level - 現在のMACDのメインラインの値が m_macd_close_levelよりも高い







3.8. CSampleExpert の ShortClosed()

bool CSampleExpert::ShortClosed( void ) { bool res= false ; if (m_macd_current< 0 ) if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_macd_previous<m_signal_previous) if ( MathAbs (m_macd_current)>m_macd_close_level) { if (m_trade.PositionClose( Symbol ())) printf ( "Short position by %s to be closed" , Symbol ()); else printf ( "Error closing position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment()); res= true ; } return (res); }

売りポジションの決済条件が整った場合、ShortClosed() はtrueを返し、決済します:

m_macd_current<0 - 現在のMACDのメインラインの値が負 (MACD ヒストグラムが０ラインよりも下)。 m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_macd_previous<m_signal_previous - MACDのメインラインがシグナルを上向きにクラス

MathAbs(m_macd_current)>m_macd_close_level - 現在のMACDのメインラインが m_macd_close_levelよりも高い





3.9. CSampleExpert の LongModified()

bool CSampleExpert::LongModified( void ) { bool res= false ; if (InpTrailingStop> 0 ) { if (m_symbol.Bid()-m_position.PriceOpen()>m_adjusted_point*InpTrailingStop) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (m_symbol.Bid()-m_traling_stop,m_symbol. Digits ()); double tp=m_position.TakeProfit(); if (m_position.StopLoss()<sl || m_position.StopLoss()== 0.0 ) { if (m_trade.PositionModify( Symbol (),sl,tp)) printf ( "Long position by %s to be modified" , Symbol ()); else { printf ( "Error modifying position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment()); printf ( "Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f" ,sl,tp); } res= true ; } } } return (res); }

買いポジションの修正条件が整った場合、LongModified() はtrueを返し、ストップロスを修正します: InpTrailingStop>0 の場合、価格がトレーリングストップのポイントを通過するかどうかを確認します。そして、新しいストップロスの値が計算され、ストップロスが修正されます。



3.10. CSampleExpert の ShortModified

bool CSampleExpert::ShortModified( void ) { bool res= false ; if (InpTrailingStop> 0 ) { if ((m_position.PriceOpen()-m_symbol.Ask())>(m_adjusted_point*InpTrailingStop)) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (m_symbol.Ask()+m_traling_stop,m_symbol. Digits ()); double tp=m_position.TakeProfit(); if (m_position.StopLoss()>sl || m_position.StopLoss()== 0.0 ) { if (m_trade.PositionModify( Symbol (),sl,tp)) printf ( "Short position by %s to be modified" , Symbol ()); else { printf ( "Error modifying position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment()); printf ( "Modify parameters : SL=%f,TP=%f" ,sl,tp); } res= true ; } } } return (res); }

売りポジションの修正条件が整った場合、ShortModified() はtrueを返し、ストップロスを修正します: InpTrailingStop>0 の場合、価格がトレーリングストップのポイントを通過するかどうかを確認します。そして、新しいストップロスの値が計算され、ストップロスが修正されます。

3.11. CSampleExpert の LongOpened()

bool CSampleExpert::LongOpened( void ) { bool res= false ; if (m_macd_current< 0 ) if (m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_macd_previous<m_signal_previous) if ( MathAbs (m_macd_current)>(m_macd_open_level) && m_ema_current>m_ema_previous) { double price=m_symbol.Ask(); double tp =m_symbol.Bid()+m_take_profit; if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,InpLots,price)< 0.0 ) printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin()); else { if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,InpLots,price, 0.0 ,tp)) printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ()); else { printf ( "Error opening BUY position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment()); printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f" ,price,tp); } } res= true ; } return (res); }

LongOpened() 買いポジションをとる条件がそろえばtrueを返し、新規ポジションを建てます:



m_macd_current<0 - 現在のMACDのメインラインの値が負 (MACD ヒストグラムが０ラインよりも下);

m_macd_current>m_signal_current && m_macd_previous<m_signal_previous - MACDのメインラインがシグナルを上向きにクラス;

MathAbs(m_macd_current)>m_macd_open_level - 現在のMACDのメインラインが m_macd_open_levelよりも高い; m_ema_current>m_ema_previous - EMAが上昇

すべての条件がそろったとき、余剰証拠金を確認します。(標準ライブラリCAccountInfo の FreeMarginCheck() ) 買いポジションが CTrade のPositionOpen()によって建てられます。



3.12. CSampleExpert の ShortOpened

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleExpert::ShortOpened( void ) { bool res= false ; if (m_macd_current> 0 ) if (m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous) if (m_macd_current>(m_macd_open_level) && m_ema_current<m_ema_previous) { double price=m_symbol.Bid(); double tp =m_symbol.Ask()-m_take_profit; if (m_account.FreeMarginCheck( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,InpLots,price)< 0.0 ) printf ( "We have no money. Free Margin = %f" ,m_account.FreeMargin()); else { if (m_trade.PositionOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,InpLots,price, 0.0 ,tp)) printf ( "Position by %s to be opened" , Symbol ()); else { printf ( "Error opening SELL position by %s : '%s'" , Symbol (),m_trade.ResultComment()); printf ( "Open parameters : price=%f,TP=%f" ,price,tp); } } res= true ; } return (res); }

ShortOpened() 売りポジションをとる条件がそろえばtrueを可視、新規ポジションを建てます:



m_macd_current>0 - 現在のMACDのメインラインの値が正(MACD ヒストグラムが０ラインよりも上);

m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous - MACDのメインラインがシグナルを下向きにクロス;

m_macd_current>m_macd_open_level - 現在のMACDのメインラインが m_macd_open_levelよりも高い; m_ema_current<m_ema_previous - EMAが減少。

すべての条件がそろったとき、余剰証拠金を確認します。(標準ライブラリCAccountInfo の FreeMarginCheck() ) 売りポジションが CTrade のPositionOpen()によって建てられます。







3.13CSampleExpert の Processing()

bool CSampleExpert::Processing( void ) { if (!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) return ( false ); if ( BarsCalculated (m_handle_macd)< 2 || BarsCalculated (m_handle_ema)< 2 ) return ( false ); if ( CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 0 , 0 , 2 ,m_buff_MACD_main) != 2 || CopyBuffer (m_handle_macd, 1 , 0 , 2 ,m_buff_MACD_signal)!= 2 || CopyBuffer (m_handle_ema, 0 , 0 , 2 ,m_buff_EMA) != 2 ) return ( false ); m_macd_current =m_buff_MACD_main[ 0 ]; m_macd_previous =m_buff_MACD_main[ 1 ]; m_signal_current =m_buff_MACD_signal[ 0 ]; m_signal_previous=m_buff_MACD_signal[ 1 ]; m_ema_current =m_buff_EMA[ 0 ]; m_ema_previous =m_buff_EMA[ 1 ]; if (m_position.Select( Symbol ())) { if (m_position.PositionType()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if (LongClosed()) return ( true ); if (LongModified()) return ( true ); } else { if (ShortClosed()) return ( true ); if (ShortModified()) return ( true ); } } else { if (LongOpened()) return ( true ); if (ShortOpened()) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

CSampleExpert の Processing() はEAのメソッドです。Processing() が OnTick() で呼び出され、このメソッドの連続して呼び出す時間間隔を管理します。( ExtTimeOut 秒と同等) (セクション 2.2)。

CSymbolInfoのRefreshRates()を呼び出すことによって、クオートが更新されます。 BarsCalculated()関数は、 MACD と Moving Averageの計算に使うバーの数のリクエストに使います。 (セクション 3.6)バーの数が２本以下の場合、関数から抜けfalseを返します。



次に、CopyBuffer関数が、最新の２つのテクニカルインジケーターの値をリクエストします。(MACDのメインとシグナルラインと移動平均の値); データ量が２つ以下の場合、関数から抜けます。その後、配列m_buff_MACD_main[]、 m_buff_MACD_signal[]、 m_buff_EMA[] のインジケーターの値が変数m_macd_previous、m_signal_current、m_signal_previous、 m_ema_current、 m_ema_previousにコピーされます。

次のステップは、標準ライブラリのCPositionInfo で取得したポジションを処理することです。Select()の呼び出しがtrueの場合、現在約定しているポジションがあることを意味します。ポジション種別はPositionType() で取得可能です。約定したポジションの種別に応じて、さらなる処理が実行されます。



4. バックテスト

パラメータの最適な値は MetaTrader 5 terminal の Strategy Testerを使うことで探索可能です。

図3 は、EAの2013年のデフォルトの結果を表します。







図3. MACDのEAのバックテスト結果

結果



MetaTrader 5 の標準パックにあるサンプルのMACD のEAは、EAのオブジェクト指向の一例です。

