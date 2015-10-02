MQL5 で多色インジケーターを作成する

はじめに

MetaTrader 5 開発者の努力のおかげで、 MQL5 言語が生まれた。 多くの革新があるが、ここでは多色インジケーターの作成の可能性について説明し検討する。MQL4 でもラインに色を指定できたが、しかしライン全体で同じ色だった。多色のインジケーターはインジケーターバッファーの部分的重ね合わせを用いて作成され、便利ではなかった。

MQL5 言語は新しい可能性を提供した - インジケーターラインの各セクションに色を指定し (ラインに対して) 分離されたオブジェクト (バー、ローソク足、ヒストグラム、矢印) にも色を指定できる。この記事を理解するには、 MQL5 Referenceを一読するのが好ましい。 MQL5 Reference.

この論説では次の話題について考察するつもりである。

インジケーターの基礎

インジケーターのデータバッファー

インジケーターのカラーインデックスバッファー

RSI インジケーターの例で単色描画を多色のモードに変換 (DRAW_LINE から DRAW_COLOR_LINE 描画スタイルに変換) する方法

RSI インジケーターの値によってろうそく足チャートを着色する (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES 描画スタイル) 方法

カラーインデックスのバッファーから値を得る方法

２つのカラー描画スタイルを考察しよう - DRAW_COLOR_LINE と DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES、残りの描画スタイルはバッファーの数が違うだけである。





なぜカラーのインジケーターか？

カラーのインジケーターを使うと、次のことができる：

ローソク足で追加の情報を示す。

混合のインジケーターを作成する (MACD をRSI の値によって着色する)。

インジケーターの重要なシグナルをハイライトする。

単に顧客の端末を飾る。

想像力を活性化しトレードをより便利にする。





MQL5 基礎

インジケーターの原理から始めよう。

一般に、インジケーターは入力データを得 (価格、その他のインジケーターのデータ)、ある計算を行いそしていくつかのバッファーをデータで埋める。 顧客の端末はその描画タイプに従ってインジケーターによって供給されるバッファーからの情報を描く。

描画スタイルは開発者によって定義される。インジケーターのバッファーはダブルタイプの配列であり、グローバルレベルで宣言される。あるスタイルに１つ以上のバッファーが必要とされると、いくつかのバッファーがグラフィックなプロットに組み合わされることがある。もしカスタムなインジケーターを作成したことがないなら、記事 (そこでは基本が詳しく説明されている): "MQL5: Create Your Own Indicator" および "Custom Indicators in MQL5 for Newbies"を読むと良い。

ここに最小限のカラーインジケーターのコードを示し、その要素を説明する。

#property copyright "ProF" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 Red,Green,BlueViolet double buffer_line[] , buffer_color_line[] ; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_line, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ,Blue); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 ,Orange); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for ( int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total- 1 ;i++) { if (open[i]>close[i]) { buffer_color_line[i]= 0 ; } else { buffer_color_line[i]= 1 ; } buffer_line[i]=open[i]; } return (rates_total- 1 ); }

カラーインジケーターを書く詳細を調べていこう。

#property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1

最初のラインでインジケーターバッファーの数を指定する、この例では２つのバッファーである。

この開始価格の例でのインジケーターデータのためのバッファー； カラーインデックスのためのバッファー。

２行目で、グラフィックスの数を指定する。グラフィックスとインジケーターバッファーを区別することは重要である。グラフィックスはインジケーターのライン (ローソク足、バー、矢印など)である。 インジケーターバッファーは描画に必要なデータの配列で、カラーインデックスの配列あるいはインジケーターの内部計算のための配列 (このタイプはインジケーターのウインドウで描かれない)である。

描画の数はバッファーの数と等しいか少なく、描画のスタイルと計算のためのバッファーの数による。描画のスタイルと各スタイルに必要なバッファーの数の表はMQL5 Referenceの描画スタイルの章にある。

最も興味深い内容が以下：

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_width1 3 #property indicator_color1 Red,Green,BlueViolet

第１行で、描画スタイルを指定する、ここでの例では描画スタイルはゼロラインからのヒストグラムである。この描画スタイルはデータバッファーとカラーインデックスのバッファーを必要とする。「カラー」の語を含む全ての描画スタイルはカラーインデックスのためのバッファーを必要とする。

第２行では、ラインの幅を３画素と指定している、初期設定ではラインの幅は１画素に設定されている。

第３行では、グラフィックスのインデックスのためのカラーを指定している、この例では、３つのカラー "Red", "Green" と "BlueViolet"を指定している。カラーインデックスは０から始まる: 0-"Red", 1-"Green", 2-"BlueViolet"。カラーはグラフィックスのカラー設定に必要である。カラーは数通りの方法で指定できる、 "#property indicator_color1" はその１つである。これは "静的な" 方法で、プログラムのコンパイルの段階で使われる。第２の方法は以下に説明される。

double buffer_line[] , buffer_color_line[] ;

ここでバッファーとして使われる２つの配列を宣言する、第１はデータバッファーとして、第２はカラーインデックスとして、どちらもダブルのタイプの配列として宣言される。

インジケーターの初期化ファンクションについて考える。

SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_line, INDICATOR_DATA );

ここでインジケーターバッファー に配列を割り当て、"INDICATOR_DATA" のバッファーのタイプはこのバッファーがインジケーターの値を保存するのに使われることを意味する (すなわちインジケーターのデータバッファーである)。注意、第１パラメーターはゼロ (0)である - それはバッファーインデックスである。.

SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX );

ここでインジケーターバッファーに配列を割り当て、"INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX" をバッファーのタイプとして指定する - これはこのバッファーが’インジケーターの各バーに対するカラーインデックスを保存するのに使われる。注意、第１パラメーターは (１)である - それはバッファーインデックスである。.

バッファーの順序は特別でなければならない：まず最初にインジケーターデータバッファー、そしてカラーインデックスバッファー。

最後に、グラフィックスのカラーを指定する第２の方法 (カラーインデックスを指定するための):

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 );

ここでカラーインデックスの数を指定する。ファンクションの第１パラメーターは "0"であり、それは graphics インデックスである。. この例ではカラーインデックスの数を指定しなければならない (第１の方法で、コンパイラーがそれを計算する)。

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ,Blue); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 ,Orange);

ここで各インデックスのカラーを指定する。ファンクションの第１パラメーターはグラフィックスのインデックスであり、第２のパラメーターはゼロから始まるカラーインデックスである。カラーインデックスを設定する第２の方法は次の点で異なる：カラーの数とそのインデックスは例えばファンクションを使って動的に指定することもできる。両方の方法を使うときには、動的な方法が静的(第１の)な方法に優先することを忘れないことである。

次に OnCalculate ファンクションを考察する、インジケーター のグラフィックスのためにバッファーの値を計算する。ヒストグラムのカラーの選択のために最も簡単なルールを選ぶ、もし開始の価格が終了の価格より大きければ、現在のバッファー要素を( "buffer_color_line" 配列に) ゼロに等しい (0) カラーインデックスを割り当てる。カラーインデックスのゼロ (0) は上で指定した"青"‘に対応する。

もし、開始価格が終了価格より低ければ、カラーインデックスを、１に等しく割り当てる、これはオレンジカラーである。この簡単な例を示す：

見て分かるように、かんたんである、少し想像を必要とするだけである。





カラー設定の方法

ここで、カラー設定の詳細を検討する。

MQL5 Reference によると the color は異なった方法を使って指定できる。

文字通り

数字的に；

カラーの名前を使って；

これら全てを考察しよう。

文字通り

color color_var = C'10,20,255' ; color color_var = C'0x0A,0x14,0xFF' ;

カラーは RGBに従って定義される (Red, Green, Blue)、どの色もこれら３つの色の合計として表現される。従って、第１の数は赤色の要素に対応している。第２の数は緑色に、第３は青色に対応している。数は (十進法で) 0 から 255までをとり得る。十六進法では、値は 00 から FFまで可能である。

第１と第２のラインは等しい：color_var変数に青色を割り当てる。違いは指定した数のシステムでの数による表現であり、第１行に十進法、第２行に十六進法である。ここには何の違いもない、ただ便利な方法を選べばよい。小さな数は暗い色に対応し、白色は: "C'255,255,255'" あるいは "C'0xFF,0xFF,0xFF'", 黒色は: "C'0,0,0'" あるいは "C'0x00,0x00,0x00'"である。

数字的に；

color color_var = 0xFFFFFF ; color color_var = 0x0000FF ; color color_var = 16777215 color color_var = 0x008000 color color_var = 32768

カラーは十六進数と十進数で表現されている。例えば、 "0x0000FF" の値は "C'0xFF,0x00,0x00'"と等しい、見れば分かるように最初と最後の数字のペアは入れ替わっている。

十進数の16777215 の値を得るために、数 FFFFFF を十六進数から十進数に変換しなければならない。

カラーの名前

color color_var = Red; color color_var = Blue; color color_var = Orange;

これは最も簡単な方法であるが、 web-colors のセットの中からのカラーのみを指定できる。

色を指定する方法を纏めてみよう。

これら３つの方法は等しい、例えば：

color color1 = C'255,0,0' ; color color2 = C'0xFF,0x00,0x00' ; color color3 = 0x0000FF ; color color4 = 255 ; color color5 = Red; Alert ((color1==color2) && (color1==color2) && (color1==color4) && (color1==color5));





練習

基本を学んだので、チャートのローソク足を異なった色で塗る方法を考えよう。カラーのローソク足を作成するためには、強制カラーローソク足をチャート上に描くインジケーターを書く必要がある。

ここにインジケーターのコードがある、 RSI の値が 50% 以下なら、青色の ローソク足、そうでなければローソク足をオレンジ色で描く。

読者の混乱を避けるため、データの正しさのチェックとエラー処理は無い。しかし、インジケーターの実際のコードを書くときにはこれらの詳細を考慮しなければいけない。

#property copyright "ProF" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close" #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_width1 3 double buffer_open[],buffer_high[],buffer_low[],buffer_close[]; double buffer_color_line[]; double buffer_tmp[ 1 ]; double buffer_RSI[]; int handle_rsi= 0 ; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_high, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,buffer_low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,buffer_close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,buffer_RSI, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 ,Blue); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 ,Orange); handle_rsi=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period, "Examples\\RSI" ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for ( int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total- 1 ;i++) { CopyBuffer (handle_rsi, 0 , BarsCalculated (handle_rsi)-i- 1 , 1 ,buffer_tmp); buffer_RSI[i]=buffer_tmp[ 0 ]; buffer_open[i]=open[i]; buffer_high[i]=high[i]; buffer_low[i]=low[i]; buffer_close[i]=close[i]; if (buffer_RSI[i]< 50 ) { buffer_color_line[i]= 0 ; } else { buffer_color_line[i]= 1 ; } } return (rates_total- 1 ); }

こちらにそれがどのように見えるかがある：

よく見える、しかしさらに先に進もう。

RSI の値によってローソク足を多くの色を用いて着色する、いわゆる諧調充填法である。

カラーは手で指定することができるが、30-40 色を指定するのが便利で簡単である。これを次のように行う:２通りのファンクションを書く、第１はカラーインデックス、第２はカラーをファンクションの引数によって得るものである。アイデアはコメントに書かれる。

#property copyright "ProF" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_label1 "Open;High;Low;Close" #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_width1 3 double buffer_open[],buffer_high[],buffer_low[],buffer_close[]; double buffer_color_line[]; double buffer_tmp[ 1 ]; double buffer_RSI[]; int handle_rsi= 0 ; void setPlotColor( int plot) { PlotIndexSetInteger (plot, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 50 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger (plot, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i, StringToColor ( "\"0,175," + IntegerToString (i* 7 )+ "\"" )); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger (plot, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i+ 25 , StringToColor ( "\"0," + IntegerToString ( 175 -i* 7 )+ ",175\"" )); } } int getPlotColor( double current, double min, double max) { return (( int ) NormalizeDouble (( 50 /(max-min))*current, 0 )); } int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,buffer_open, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,buffer_high, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,buffer_low, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,buffer_close, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,buffer_color_line, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,buffer_RSI, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); setPlotColor( 0 ); handle_rsi=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period, "Examples\\RSI" , 6 ); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { for ( int i=prev_calculated;i<=rates_total- 1 ;i++) { CopyBuffer (handle_rsi, 0 , BarsCalculated (handle_rsi)-i- 1 , 1 ,buffer_tmp); buffer_RSI[i]=buffer_tmp[ 0 ]; buffer_open[i]=open[i]; buffer_high[i]=high[i]; buffer_low[i]=low[i]; buffer_close[i]=close[i]; buffer_color_line[i]=getPlotColor(buffer_RSI[i], 0 , 100 ); } return (rates_total- 1 ); }

ここにそれがどのように見えるかがある：

例として使う、他の色を設定するRSI を他のインジケーターで置き直す。

練習は常に重要である。





描画スタイル：従来法と多色

既存のインジケーターを着色できる、そのため次のことを行う必要がある：描画スタイルを多色に変える、バッファーを加える、インジケーターバッファーに割り当てるそして着色の詳細を指定する。

ここに従来の描画スタイルと対応する多色(着色)描画スタイルの表がある。

従来 変更後 DRAW_LINE DRAW_COLOR_LINE DRAW_SECTION DRAW_COLOR_SECTION DRAW_HISTOGRAM DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 DRAW_ARROW DRAW_COLOR_ARROW DRAW_ZIGZAG DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG (example) DRAW_CANDLES DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

ここに改造したRSIのコードがある、その値によって着色される。

全ての改造はコメントされている。

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Relative Strength Index" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_level1 30 #property indicator_level2 70 #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_width1 5 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue input int InpPeriodRSI= 14 ; double ExtRSIBuffer[]; double ExtPosBuffer[]; double ExtNegBuffer[]; int ExtPeriodRSI; double buffer_color[]; void setPlotColor( int plot) { PlotIndexSetInteger(plot,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES, 50 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger(plot,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,i,StringToColor( "\"0,175," +IntegerToString(i* 7 )+ "\"" )); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<= 24 ;i++) { PlotIndexSetInteger(plot,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,i+ 25 ,StringToColor( "\"0," +IntegerToString( 175 -i* 7 )+ ",175\"" )); } } int getPlotColor( double current, double min, double max) { return (( int )NormalizeDouble(( 50 /(max-min))*current, 0 )); } void OnInit() { if (InpPeriodRSI< 1 ) { ExtPeriodRSI= 12 ; Print( "Incorrect value for input variable InpPeriodRSI =" ,InpPeriodRSI, "Indicator will use value =" ,ExtPeriodRSI, "for calculations." ); } else ExtPeriodRSI=InpPeriodRSI; SetIndexBuffer( 0 ,ExtRSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer( 1 ,buffer_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer( 2 ,ExtPosBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer( 3 ,ExtNegBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); setPlotColor( 0 ); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger( 0 ,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPeriodRSI); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "RSI(" + string (ExtPeriodRSI)+ ")" ); } int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { int i; double diff; if (rates_total<=ExtPeriodRSI) return ( 0 ); int pos=prev_calculated- 1 ; if (pos<=ExtPeriodRSI) { ExtRSIBuffer[ 0 ]= 0.0 ; ExtPosBuffer[ 0 ]= 0.0 ; ExtNegBuffer[ 0 ]= 0.0 ; double SumP= 0.0 ; double SumN= 0.0 ; for (i= 1 ;i<=ExtPeriodRSI;i++) { ExtRSIBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; ExtPosBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; ExtNegBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; diff=price[i]-price[i- 1 ]; SumP+=(diff> 0 ?diff: 0 ); SumN+=(diff< 0 ?-diff: 0 ); } ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumP/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]=SumN/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtRSIBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]= 100.0 -( 100.0 /( 1.0 +ExtPosBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI]/ExtNegBuffer[ExtPeriodRSI])); pos=ExtPeriodRSI+ 1 ; } for (i=pos;i<rates_total;i++) { diff=price[i]-price[i- 1 ]; ExtPosBuffer[i]=(ExtPosBuffer[i- 1 ]*(ExtPeriodRSI- 1 )+(diff> 0.0 ?diff: 0.0 ))/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtNegBuffer[i]=(ExtNegBuffer[i- 1 ]*(ExtPeriodRSI- 1 )+(diff< 0.0 ?-diff: 0.0 ))/ExtPeriodRSI; ExtRSIBuffer[i]= 100.0 - 100.0 /( 1 +ExtPosBuffer[i]/ExtNegBuffer[i]); buffer_color[i] = getPlotColor(ExtRSIBuffer[i], 0 , 100 ); } return (rates_total); }

さあこれでローソク足とRSI のカラーを比較できる。





Expert Advisor/Indicator/Script‘‘のインジケーターのカラーの値を得る方法

エキスパートアドバイザーの自動化トレーディング、あるいは、何かそのほかの目的のためラインの色を得ることがしばしば必要になる。

実装は簡単である、スクリプトを見てみよう。

#property copyright "ProF" #property link "http://" #property version "1.00" void OnStart () { int handle = 0 ; double tmp[ 1 ]; handle = iCustom(_Symbol,_Period, "Examples\\RSI" , 6 ); CopyBuffer (handle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,tmp); Alert (tmp[ 0 ]); }

注意：カラーそのものではなくカラーインデックスの値を得ることができる。

カラーインデックスとカラーの値の間の対応を知らなければならない。さらに、カラーインデックスのバッファーを知らなければならない。

それを見つけるため、カラーインデックス設定の判断基準を理解するか、あるいはそれらを実験的にこのコードあるいは他の方法で決定する必要がある。





結論

次の MQL5 描画スタイルを調べた: DRAW_COLOR_LINE, DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES。ローソク足 を着色し、RSI インジケーターを着色する方法を学んだ (DRAW_LINE -> DRAW_COLOR_LINE)。さらに、カラーバッファーのインデックスの値を得る方法を学んだ。

MQL5 言語は多くの描画スタイルを持ち、人の想像力のみが制限である。色つきのラインは市場をよりよく見ることを可能にする。

より快適なトレーディングのための新しい機会を使用しましょう。