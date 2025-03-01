QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / USA
USA: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

6.38 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USA ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.38 e ad un massimo di 6.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Domande Frequenti

What is USA stock price today?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) stock is priced at 6.38 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.38, and trading volume reached 971.

Does USA stock pay dividends?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is currently valued at 6.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.14% and USD.

How to buy USA stock?

You can buy Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) shares at the current price of 6.38. Orders are usually placed near 6.38 or 6.68, while 971 and -0.62% show market activity.

How to invest into USA stock?

Investing in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 5.64 - 7.49 and current price 6.38. Many compare -3.48% and -3.19% before placing orders at 6.38 or 6.68.

What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock highest prices?

The highest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) in the past year was 7.49. Within 5.64 - 7.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) over the year was 5.64. Comparing it with the current 6.38 and 5.64 - 7.49 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did USA stock split?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.38, and -10.14% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.38 6.42
Intervallo Annuale
5.64 7.49
Chiusura Precedente
6.38
Apertura
6.42
Bid
6.38
Ask
6.68
Minimo
6.38
Massimo
6.42
Volume
971
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
-3.48%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.19%
Variazione Annuale
-10.14%
28 settembre, domenica