USA: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

6.38 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс USA за сегодня изменился на 0.00%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 6.38, а максимальная — 6.42.

Новости USA

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is USA stock price today?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) stock is priced at 6.38 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.38, and trading volume reached 971.

Does USA stock pay dividends?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is currently valued at 6.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.14% and USD.

How to buy USA stock?

You can buy Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) shares at the current price of 6.38. Orders are usually placed near 6.38 or 6.68, while 971 and -0.62% show market activity.

How to invest into USA stock?

Investing in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 5.64 - 7.49 and current price 6.38. Many compare -3.48% and -3.19% before placing orders at 6.38 or 6.68.

What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock highest prices?

The highest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) in the past year was 7.49. Within 5.64 - 7.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) over the year was 5.64. Comparing it with the current 6.38 and 5.64 - 7.49 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did USA stock split?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.38, and -10.14% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
6.38 6.42
Годовой диапазон
5.64 7.49
Предыдущее закрытие
6.38
Open
6.42
Bid
6.38
Ask
6.68
Low
6.38
High
6.42
Объем
971
Дневное изменение
0.00%
Месячное изменение
-3.48%
6-месячное изменение
-3.19%
Годовое изменение
-10.14%
28 сентября, воскресенье