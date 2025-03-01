クォートセクション
通貨 / USA
USA: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

6.38 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

USAの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.38の安値と6.42の高値で取引されました。

Liberty All-Star Equity Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

よくあるご質問

What is USA stock price today?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) stock is priced at 6.38 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.38, and trading volume reached 971.

Does USA stock pay dividends?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is currently valued at 6.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.14% and USD.

How to buy USA stock?

You can buy Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) shares at the current price of 6.38. Orders are usually placed near 6.38 or 6.68, while 971 and -0.62% show market activity.

How to invest into USA stock?

Investing in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 5.64 - 7.49 and current price 6.38. Many compare -3.48% and -3.19% before placing orders at 6.38 or 6.68.

What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock highest prices?

The highest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) in the past year was 7.49. Within 5.64 - 7.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.38 helps spot resistance levels.

What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) over the year was 5.64. Comparing it with the current 6.38 and 5.64 - 7.49 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did USA stock split?

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.38, and -10.14% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
6.38 6.42
1年のレンジ
5.64 7.49
以前の終値
6.38
始値
6.42
買値
6.38
買値
6.68
安値
6.38
高値
6.42
出来高
971
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.48%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.19%
1年の変化
-10.14%
28 9月, 日曜日