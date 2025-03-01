- Visão do mercado
USA: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
A taxa do USA para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.38 e o mais alto foi 6.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is USA stock price today?
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) stock is priced at 6.38 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 6.38, and trading volume reached 971.
Does USA stock pay dividends?
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is currently valued at 6.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.14% and USD.
How to buy USA stock?
You can buy Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) shares at the current price of 6.38. Orders are usually placed near 6.38 or 6.68, while 971 and -0.62% show market activity.
How to invest into USA stock?
Investing in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund involves considering the yearly range 5.64 - 7.49 and current price 6.38. Many compare -3.48% and -3.19% before placing orders at 6.38 or 6.68.
What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock highest prices?
The highest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) in the past year was 7.49. Within 5.64 - 7.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.38 helps spot resistance levels.
What are LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND (USA) over the year was 5.64. Comparing it with the current 6.38 and 5.64 - 7.49 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did USA stock split?
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.38, and -10.14% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.38
- Open
- 6.42
- Bid
- 6.38
- Ask
- 6.68
- Low
- 6.38
- High
- 6.42
- Volume
- 971
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.19%
- Mudança anual
- -10.14%