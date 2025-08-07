QuotazioniSezioni
TTC: Toro Company (The)

78.24 USD 1.69 (2.11%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TTC ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.85 e ad un massimo di 79.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Toro Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.85 79.95
Intervallo Annuale
62.34 89.50
Chiusura Precedente
79.93
Apertura
79.95
Bid
78.24
Ask
78.54
Minimo
77.85
Massimo
79.95
Volume
1.229 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.11%
Variazione Mensile
-2.84%
Variazione Semestrale
8.07%
Variazione Annuale
-9.73%
