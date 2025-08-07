Valute / TTC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TTC: Toro Company (The)
78.24 USD 1.69 (2.11%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TTC ha avuto una variazione del -2.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.85 e ad un massimo di 79.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Toro Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TTC News
- La vicepresidente di Toro Company Amy Dahl lascerà l’incarico a fine settembre
- Toro Company vice president Amy Dahl to depart at end of September
- RSPN: Industrials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:RSPN)
- Northland raises Toro stock price target to $90 on solid Q3 results
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Toro Following Q3 Results - Toro (NYSE:TTC)
- Alphabet To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV)
- The Toro Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:TTC)
- Earnings call transcript: Toro Co beats EPS forecast but misses on revenue in Q3 2025
- Toro Posts 5.7% Growth in Fiscal Q3
- Toro Narrows 2025 Guidance While Professional Segment Lifts Margins And Residential Headwinds Intensify - Toro (NYSE:TTC)
- Toro (TTC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Toro earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Toro Q3 2025 slides: Professional segment growth offset by residential weakness
- This Okta Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)
- Palantir, Alibaba Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- DA Davidson upgrades Toro stock rating to Buy on strong spring sales data
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For August
- Toro Stock: Pressure From Residential Market; Initiate At Hold (NYSE:TTC)
- Analysis-Just in time? Manufacturers turn to AI to weather tariff storm
- Toro Company names Edric Funk as president and COO
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Toro sells Trencor brand and American Augers’ boring product line
- Donville Kent Asset Management July 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
77.85 79.95
Intervallo Annuale
62.34 89.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 79.93
- Apertura
- 79.95
- Bid
- 78.24
- Ask
- 78.54
- Minimo
- 77.85
- Massimo
- 79.95
- Volume
- 1.229 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.73%
20 settembre, sabato