SE: Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C
192.78 USD 2.23 (1.17%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SE ha avuto una variazione del 1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 190.75 e ad un massimo di 193.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
190.75 193.53
Intervallo Annuale
92.71 199.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 190.55
- Apertura
- 191.86
- Bid
- 192.78
- Ask
- 193.08
- Minimo
- 190.75
- Massimo
- 193.53
- Volume
- 4.717 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 103.96%
20 settembre, sabato