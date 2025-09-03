Dövizler / SE
SE: Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C
192.78 USD 2.23 (1.17%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SE fiyatı bugün 1.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 190.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 193.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SE haberleri
Günlük aralık
190.75 193.53
Yıllık aralık
92.71 199.30
- Önceki kapanış
- 190.55
- Açılış
- 191.86
- Satış
- 192.78
- Alış
- 193.08
- Düşük
- 190.75
- Yüksek
- 193.53
- Hacim
- 4.717 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.17%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.16%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 49.15%
- Yıllık değişim
- 103.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar