SE fiyatı bugün 1.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 190.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 193.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.