QuotesSections
Currencies / SE
Back to US Stock Market

SE: Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C

189.98 USD 0.49 (0.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SE exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.03 and at a high of 190.08.

Follow Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SE News

Daily Range
187.03 190.08
Year Range
92.71 199.30
Previous Close
190.47
Open
189.56
Bid
189.98
Ask
190.28
Low
187.03
High
190.08
Volume
3.085 K
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
4.61%
6 Months Change
46.99%
Year Change
100.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%