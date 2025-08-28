货币 / SE
SE: Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C
189.03 USD 1.44 (0.76%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SE汇率已更改-0.76%。当日，交易品种以低点187.03和高点191.01进行交易。
关注Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
187.03 191.01
年范围
92.71 199.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 190.47
- 开盘价
- 189.56
- 卖价
- 189.03
- 买价
- 189.33
- 最低价
- 187.03
- 最高价
- 191.01
- 交易量
- 6.257 K
- 日变化
- -0.76%
- 月变化
- 4.09%
- 6个月变化
- 46.25%
- 年变化
- 99.99%
