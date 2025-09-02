通貨 / SE
SE: Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C
190.55 USD 3.56 (1.90%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SEの今日の為替レートは、1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり187.00の安値と191.36の高値で取引されました。
Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
187.00 191.36
1年のレンジ
92.71 199.30
- 以前の終値
- 186.99
- 始値
- 187.97
- 買値
- 190.55
- 買値
- 190.85
- 安値
- 187.00
- 高値
- 191.36
- 出来高
- 5.774 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.90%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.43%
- 1年の変化
- 101.60%
