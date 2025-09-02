クォートセクション
通貨 / SE
SE: Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one C

190.55 USD 3.56 (1.90%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SEの今日の為替レートは、1.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり187.00の安値と191.36の高値で取引されました。

Sea Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one Cダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
187.00 191.36
1年のレンジ
92.71 199.30
以前の終値
186.99
始値
187.97
買値
190.55
買値
190.85
安値
187.00
高値
191.36
出来高
5.774 K
1日の変化
1.90%
1ヶ月の変化
4.93%
6ヶ月の変化
47.43%
1年の変化
101.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K