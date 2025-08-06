QuotazioniSezioni
PAR
PAR: PAR Technology Corporation

42.32 USD 0.34 (0.80%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.32 e ad un massimo di 43.39.

Segui le dinamiche di PAR Technology Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.32 43.39
Intervallo Annuale
41.68 82.24
Chiusura Precedente
42.66
Apertura
43.02
Bid
42.32
Ask
42.62
Minimo
42.32
Massimo
43.39
Volume
1.550 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-15.98%
Variazione Semestrale
-30.75%
Variazione Annuale
-17.83%
20 settembre, sabato