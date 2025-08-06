Valute / PAR
PAR: PAR Technology Corporation
42.32 USD 0.34 (0.80%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PAR ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.32 e ad un massimo di 43.39.
Segui le dinamiche di PAR Technology Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.32 43.39
Intervallo Annuale
41.68 82.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.66
- Apertura
- 43.02
- Bid
- 42.32
- Ask
- 42.62
- Minimo
- 42.32
- Massimo
- 43.39
- Volume
- 1.550 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -30.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.83%
20 settembre, sabato