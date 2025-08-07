CotationsSections
Devises / PAR
PAR: PAR Technology Corporation

42.32 USD 0.34 (0.80%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PAR a changé de -0.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.32 et à un maximum de 43.39.

Suivez la dynamique PAR Technology Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
42.32 43.39
Range Annuel
41.68 82.24
Clôture Précédente
42.66
Ouverture
43.02
Bid
42.32
Ask
42.62
Plus Bas
42.32
Plus Haut
43.39
Volume
1.550 K
Changement quotidien
-0.80%
Changement Mensuel
-15.98%
Changement à 6 Mois
-30.75%
Changement Annuel
-17.83%
20 septembre, samedi