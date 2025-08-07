Devises / PAR
PAR: PAR Technology Corporation
42.32 USD 0.34 (0.80%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PAR a changé de -0.80% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.32 et à un maximum de 43.39.
Suivez la dynamique PAR Technology Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
PAR Nouvelles
- PAR Technology: Valuation Reset And ARR Growth Make It A Buy Again (Upgrade) (NYSE:PAR)
- PAR Technology: Selloff Creates A Buying Opportunity In A Long-Term Growth Story (PAR)
- L’action PAR Technology chute de 40% suite à l’alerte de surévaluation d’InvestingPro
- PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Technology Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs
- L’action de Par Technology atteint son plus bas niveau sur 52 semaines à 46,23 USD
- General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- PAR Technology stock falls as Benchmark lowers price target on delayed growth
- Taco Bueno selects PAR Technology as unified tech partner
- BTIG upgrades PAR Technology on strong pipeline and long-term growth potential
- Choice Equities Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Par Technology stock hits 52-week low at 46.85 USD
- PAR Technology Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PAR)
- PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- PAR Technology (PAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- PAR Technology Q2 2025 presentation: ARR grows 49% as margins expand
- PAR Technology beats Q2 expectations as revenue jumps 44%
- PAR Technology (PAR) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- PAR Technology earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Maximus (MMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Range quotidien
42.32 43.39
Range Annuel
41.68 82.24
- Clôture Précédente
- 42.66
- Ouverture
- 43.02
- Bid
- 42.32
- Ask
- 42.62
- Plus Bas
- 42.32
- Plus Haut
- 43.39
- Volume
- 1.550 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.80%
- Changement Mensuel
- -15.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -30.75%
- Changement Annuel
- -17.83%
