Valute / NTST
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NTST: NetSTREIT Corp
18.00 USD 0.35 (1.91%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTST ha avuto una variazione del -1.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.98 e ad un massimo di 18.54.
Segui le dinamiche di NetSTREIT Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTST News
- Stifel conferma il rating Buy sulle azioni Netstreit con target price di $20
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Netstreit stock with $20 price target
- NetSTREIT CEO Manheimer buys $100k in NTST stock
- Agree Realty director Lehmkuhl buys $54,630 in shares
- Netstreit: A Retail REIT That Keeps Growing, Standing Up To Macro Headwinds
- Netstreit Corp stock hits 52-week high at $19.02
- Stifel analyst names top picks in triple-net REIT sector
- Netstreit stock reaches 52-week high at $18.96
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Netstreit stock hits 52-week high at 18.78 USD
- Netstreit completes public offering of 12.4 million shares through forward sale
- Netstreit stock rating upgraded by BofA Securities on strong results
- Fed Looms Over Mid-Summer Rally
- W.P. Carey Stock: Fairly Valued Among Net Lease Peers (NYSE:WPC)
- NetSTREIT Posts 22% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Netstreit Corp Q2 2025 misses EPS, beats revenue
- Netstreit earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- NETSTREIT Q2 2025 slides: 99.9% occupancy rate, 7.8% cash cap rate on new investments
- NETSTREIT (NTST) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Netstreit stock hits 52-week high at 18.02 USD
- This REIT Stock, A Fund Favorite, Offers A Constantly Growing Yield
- Netstreit stock hits 52-week high at 17.54 USD
- NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Netstreit: It's Getting Risky (NYSE:NTST)
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.98 18.54
Intervallo Annuale
13.42 19.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.35
- Apertura
- 18.28
- Bid
- 18.00
- Ask
- 18.30
- Minimo
- 17.98
- Massimo
- 18.54
- Volume
- 2.047 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.56%
20 settembre, sabato