NTST: NetSTREIT Corp

18.00 USD 0.35 (1.91%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTST ha avuto una variazione del -1.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.98 e ad un massimo di 18.54.

Segui le dinamiche di NetSTREIT Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.98 18.54
Intervallo Annuale
13.42 19.17
Chiusura Precedente
18.35
Apertura
18.28
Bid
18.00
Ask
18.30
Minimo
17.98
Massimo
18.54
Volume
2.047 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.91%
Variazione Mensile
0.17%
Variazione Semestrale
12.64%
Variazione Annuale
8.56%
20 settembre, sabato