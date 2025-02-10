Valute / NTCT
NTCT: NetScout Systems Inc
25.83 USD 0.18 (0.69%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTCT ha avuto una variazione del -0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.60 e ad un massimo di 26.11.
Segui le dinamiche di NetScout Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NTCT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.60 26.11
Intervallo Annuale
18.12 27.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.01
- Apertura
- 26.11
- Bid
- 25.83
- Ask
- 26.13
- Minimo
- 25.60
- Massimo
- 26.11
- Volume
- 1.518 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.31%
20 settembre, sabato