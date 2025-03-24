QuotazioniSezioni
LPL: LG Display Co Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES

4.79 USD 0.06 (1.24%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LPL ha avuto una variazione del -1.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.76 e ad un massimo di 4.82.

Segui le dinamiche di LG Display Co Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.76 4.82
Intervallo Annuale
2.43 4.97
Chiusura Precedente
4.85
Apertura
4.81
Bid
4.79
Ask
5.09
Minimo
4.76
Massimo
4.82
Volume
675
Variazione giornaliera
-1.24%
Variazione Mensile
11.14%
Variazione Semestrale
53.04%
Variazione Annuale
19.15%
