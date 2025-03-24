QuotesSections
LPL: LG Display Co Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES

4.95 USD 0.45 (10.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LPL exchange rate has changed by 10.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.80 and at a high of 4.95.

Follow LG Display Co Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
4.80 4.95
Year Range
2.43 4.97
Previous Close
4.50
Open
4.80
Bid
4.95
Ask
5.25
Low
4.80
High
4.95
Volume
593
Daily Change
10.00%
Month Change
14.85%
6 Months Change
58.15%
Year Change
23.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%