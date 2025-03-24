Devises / LPL
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LPL: LG Display Co Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES
4.79 USD 0.06 (1.24%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LPL a changé de -1.24% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 4.76 et à un maximum de 4.82.
Suivez la dynamique LG Display Co Ltd AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPL Nouvelles
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Deere, Coherent, North American Construction Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- Is LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- LPL vs. LOGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock LG Display (LPL) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- LG Display earnings beat by $0.86, revenue topped estimates
- LG Display Co., Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LPL)
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Trump Media (DJT) Goes Global with Truth+ Streaming Platform - TipRanks.com
- Morgan Stanley upgrades LG Display stock rating on improved OLED outlook
- UBS maintains cautious outlook on smartphone supply chain stocks
- What Samsung and Vietnam stand to lose in Trump’s tariff war
- FPA Crescent Fund Year-End 2024 Commentary (undefined:FPACX)
Range quotidien
4.76 4.82
Range Annuel
2.43 4.97
- Clôture Précédente
- 4.85
- Ouverture
- 4.81
- Bid
- 4.79
- Ask
- 5.09
- Plus Bas
- 4.76
- Plus Haut
- 4.82
- Volume
- 675
- Changement quotidien
- -1.24%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.14%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 53.04%
- Changement Annuel
- 19.15%
20 septembre, samedi