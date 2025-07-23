QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LBRT
LBRT: Liberty Energy Inc Class A

10.94 USD 0.18 (1.62%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LBRT ha avuto una variazione del -1.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.70 e ad un massimo di 11.11.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.70 11.11
Intervallo Annuale
9.50 23.57
Chiusura Precedente
11.12
Apertura
11.11
Bid
10.94
Ask
11.24
Minimo
10.70
Massimo
11.11
Volume
6.138 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.62%
Variazione Mensile
-2.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-30.45%
Variazione Annuale
-41.87%
20 settembre, sabato