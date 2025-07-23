Moedas / LBRT
LBRT: Liberty Energy Inc Class A
10.86 USD 0.02 (0.18%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LBRT para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.82 e o mais alto foi 11.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Liberty Energy Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
10.82 11.20
Faixa anual
9.50 23.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.88
- Open
- 11.07
- Bid
- 10.86
- Ask
- 11.16
- Low
- 10.82
- High
- 11.20
- Volume
- 1.590 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -30.96%
- Mudança anual
- -42.30%
