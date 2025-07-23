Currencies / LBRT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LBRT: Liberty Energy Inc Class A
11.17 USD 0.27 (2.48%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LBRT exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.85 and at a high of 11.23.
Follow Liberty Energy Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LBRT News
- Liberty Energy stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel
- Rushing to Meet AI’s Energy Needs: Oil-Field Servicers
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Liberty Energy Stock We Don't?
- Liberty Energy Stock: A Hold In Current Market Conditions (NYSE:LBRT)
- Liberty Energy director Audrey Robertson resigns to join Department of Energy
- Liberty Energy Stock Falls 45% in 6 Months: Time to Hold or Sell?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Expand Energy Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y
- Oklo Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Driving The Action? - Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- TechnipFMC Beats Q2 Estimates on Strong Performance of Subsea Segment
- Oklo Stock Falls Monday After Last Week's Surge: What's Going On? - Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Liberty Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates, Both Fall Y/Y
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- Earnings call transcript: Liberty Energy misses Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Liberty Oilfield earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oklo Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Driving The Action? - Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- Eli Lilly, GE Vernova Surge Among Wednesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- GE Vernova, Fiserv among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- What's Going On With Oklo Stock? - Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)
- GE Vernova Jumps On Q2. That's Not Why Energy Stocks Are Rallying.
Daily Range
10.85 11.23
Year Range
9.50 23.57
- Previous Close
- 10.90
- Open
- 11.05
- Bid
- 11.17
- Ask
- 11.47
- Low
- 10.85
- High
- 11.23
- Volume
- 3.568 K
- Daily Change
- 2.48%
- Month Change
- -0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.99%
- Year Change
- -40.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%