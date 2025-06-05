Valute / ICL
ICL: ICL Group Ltd
6.13 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ICL ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.11 e ad un massimo di 6.16.
Segui le dinamiche di ICL Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.11 6.16
Intervallo Annuale
3.91 7.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.12
- Apertura
- 6.13
- Bid
- 6.13
- Ask
- 6.43
- Minimo
- 6.11
- Massimo
- 6.16
- Volume
- 359
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.90%
20 settembre, sabato