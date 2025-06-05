QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ICL
Tornare a Azioni

ICL: ICL Group Ltd

6.13 USD 0.01 (0.16%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ICL ha avuto una variazione del 0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.11 e ad un massimo di 6.16.

Segui le dinamiche di ICL Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.11 6.16
Intervallo Annuale
3.91 7.34
Chiusura Precedente
6.12
Apertura
6.13
Bid
6.13
Ask
6.43
Minimo
6.11
Massimo
6.16
Volume
359
Variazione giornaliera
0.16%
Variazione Mensile
-1.61%
Variazione Semestrale
6.06%
Variazione Annuale
43.90%
20 settembre, sabato