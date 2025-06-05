Currencies / ICL
ICL: ICL Group Ltd
6.04 USD 0.13 (2.11%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICL exchange rate has changed by -2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.04 and at a high of 6.06.
Follow ICL Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICL News
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.13%
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.19%
- ICL at Jefferies Mining: Strategic Growth Amid Market Changes
- ICL Group announces supplemental dividend details, sets payment for September 17
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.42%
- Mosaic: A Strong Foundation, But Not A Buy (For Now) (NYSE:MOS)
- ICL Group Ltd 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ICL)
- ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ICL Group (ICL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- ICL Group announces $0.0426 per share dividend, payment set for September
- ICL Israel Chemicals earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Mosaic (MOS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- STAAR Surgical stock rating downgraded to Neutral by Sidoti on Alcon deal
- STAAR Surgical stock soars after Alcon announces $1.5B acquisition
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.49%
- ICL Group: Current Valuation Less Attractive (NYSE:ICL)
- Nutrien Stock: Up 33%, But Fundamentals Say Hold, Not Add (NYSE:NTR)
- Morgan Stanley flags impact of Europe’s record heatwave on different sectors
- STAAR Surgical Q1 2025 slides: China disruption impacts revenue, global markets show growth
- U.K.’s AFC Energy forms JV to deliver low-cost hydrogen
- Icl stock hits 52-week high at $7.04
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.50%
- Piper Sandler maintains neutral rating on STAAR Surgical stock amid China woes
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.17%
Daily Range
6.04 6.06
Year Range
3.91 7.34
- Previous Close
- 6.17
- Open
- 6.04
- Bid
- 6.04
- Ask
- 6.34
- Low
- 6.04
- High
- 6.06
- Volume
- 94
- Daily Change
- -2.11%
- Month Change
- -3.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.50%
- Year Change
- 41.78%
