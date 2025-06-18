货币 / ICL
ICL: ICL Group Ltd
6.11 USD 0.06 (0.97%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ICL汇率已更改-0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点6.04和高点6.13进行交易。
关注ICL Group Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
6.04 6.13
年范围
3.91 7.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.17
- 开盘价
- 6.12
- 卖价
- 6.11
- 买价
- 6.41
- 最低价
- 6.04
- 最高价
- 6.13
- 交易量
- 1.140 K
- 日变化
- -0.97%
- 月变化
- -1.93%
- 6个月变化
- 5.71%
- 年变化
- 43.43%
