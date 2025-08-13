QuotazioniSezioni
HBM: Hudbay Minerals Inc (Canada)

13.89 USD 0.49 (3.66%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HBM ha avuto una variazione del 3.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.42 e ad un massimo di 13.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Hudbay Minerals Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.42 13.99
Intervallo Annuale
5.95 13.99
Chiusura Precedente
13.40
Apertura
13.42
Bid
13.89
Ask
14.19
Minimo
13.42
Massimo
13.99
Volume
5.350 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.66%
Variazione Mensile
17.91%
Variazione Semestrale
84.22%
Variazione Annuale
49.35%
20 settembre, sabato