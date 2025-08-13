Valute / HBM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HBM: Hudbay Minerals Inc (Canada)
13.89 USD 0.49 (3.66%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HBM ha avuto una variazione del 3.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.42 e ad un massimo di 13.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Hudbay Minerals Inc (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HBM News
- Le azioni di Hudbay Minerals toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a 13,97 USD
- Hudbay Minerals stock hits 52-week high at 13.97 USD
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM:CA) Presents at Mining Forum Americas 2025 - Slideshow (TSX:HBM:CA) 2025-09-16
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Le azioni di Hudbay Minerals toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a 13,55 USD
- Hudbay Minerals stock hits 52-week high at 13.55 USD
- DISV: Benchmark-Beating International ETF
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.08%
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- Hudbay Minerals stock initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs
- Micron Technology (MU) Reiterated Neutral at Goldman Sachs, $130 Target
- Hudbay Minerals appoints former BHP executive Laura Tyler to board
- Hudbay Minerals stock hits 52-week high at 12.2 USD
- Hudbay Minerals' Winning Trident: Copper, Gold, And Disciplined Cost Management
- US Overhauls The Critical Minerals List, Targets Copper And Silver - BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
- Columbia Income Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:AIOAX)
- Why Wells Fargo Is Confident in Micron’s (MU) HBM Growth Story
- HBM Sells 30% Stake in Copper World to Mitsubishi for $600M
- HudBay Minerals price target raised to C$19 from C$17 at RBC Capital
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.26%
- Hudbay HBM Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hudbay Minerals Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock surges
- Hudbay Q2 2025 slides: Record LTM EBITDA and $600M Mitsubishi investment
- Hudbay Minerals stock hits 52-week high at 11.51 USD
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.42 13.99
Intervallo Annuale
5.95 13.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.40
- Apertura
- 13.42
- Bid
- 13.89
- Ask
- 14.19
- Minimo
- 13.42
- Massimo
- 13.99
- Volume
- 5.350 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 84.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.35%
20 settembre, sabato