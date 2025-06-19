Valute / EXK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EXK: Endeavour Silver Corporation (Canada)
6.75 USD 0.56 (9.05%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXK ha avuto una variazione del 9.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.16 e ad un massimo di 6.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Endeavour Silver Corporation (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXK News
- Endeavour Silver Corp stock hits 52-week high at 6.74 USD
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR:CA) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (TSX:EDR:CA)
- Endeavour Silver’s Terronera And Kolpa Projects Could Double Output
- Endeavour Silver: A New Era Is Beginning, Just Not There Yet (NYSE:EXK)
- EXK Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding the Stock's Performance?
- Endeavour Silver stock hits 52-week high at 6.04 USD
- Earnings call transcript: Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2025 results miss forecasts
- Earnings call transcript: Endeavour Silver Q2 2025 results miss forecasts
- Avino Silver Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Rise 1%
- First Majestic Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y
- Endeavour Silver Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase 46% Y/Y
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Should PAAS Stock be a Part of Your Portfolio Post Solid Q2 Results?
- CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Endeavour Silver (EXK) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Why Sapiens International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC)
- Can B2Gold's Fekola Expansion Fuel Long-Term Growth in Mali?
- Avino Silver Q2 Silver-Equivalent Production Increases 5% Y/Y
- Top 10 Silver Miners (Producers)
- Buenaventura Reports Q2 Production Results & Updated Mine Outlook
- Endeavour Silver Corp stock hits 52-week high at 5.67 USD
- Endeavour Silver stock holds Outperform rating at Raymond James on production results
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Endeavour Silver: Approaching Its Free Cash Flow Inflection Point (NYSE:EXK)
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.16 6.77
Intervallo Annuale
2.96 6.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.19
- Apertura
- 6.18
- Bid
- 6.75
- Ask
- 7.05
- Minimo
- 6.16
- Massimo
- 6.77
- Volume
- 10.256 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 9.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 72.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.49%
20 settembre, sabato