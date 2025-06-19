QuotazioniSezioni
EXK: Endeavour Silver Corporation (Canada)

6.75 USD 0.56 (9.05%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXK ha avuto una variazione del 9.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.16 e ad un massimo di 6.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Endeavour Silver Corporation (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.16 6.77
Intervallo Annuale
2.96 6.77
Chiusura Precedente
6.19
Apertura
6.18
Bid
6.75
Ask
7.05
Minimo
6.16
Massimo
6.77
Volume
10.256 K
Variazione giornaliera
9.05%
Variazione Mensile
4.01%
Variazione Semestrale
72.63%
Variazione Annuale
67.49%
