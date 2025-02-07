Valute / DCTH
DCTH: Delcath Systems Inc
11.54 USD 0.21 (1.79%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DCTH ha avuto una variazione del -1.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.34 e ad un massimo di 11.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Delcath Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.34 11.84
Intervallo Annuale
8.08 18.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.75
- Apertura
- 11.73
- Bid
- 11.54
- Ask
- 11.84
- Minimo
- 11.34
- Massimo
- 11.84
- Volume
- 1.309 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.69%
21 settembre, domenica