Currencies / DCTH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DCTH: Delcath Systems Inc
11.02 USD 0.35 (3.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DCTH exchange rate has changed by 3.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.61 and at a high of 11.15.
Follow Delcath Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DCTH News
- First patient dosed in Delcath’s phase 2 trial for colorectal cancer
- Delcath Systems: Huge Potential But With The Handbrake On For Now (NASDAQ:DCTH)
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Delcath Systems earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Delcath Systems Stock?
- Delcath stock price target raised to $29 at H.C. Wainwright
- Tesla To Rally Around 47%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)
- BTIG maintains Buy on Delcath stock with $23 target
- Delcath forecasts $94-98 million in 2025 revenue, plans Medicaid deal
- DCTH stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $17.17
- Eagle Financial Services, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA)
- Hospitals Experience FOMO In Adopting Delcath’s PHP Treatment (NASDAQ:DCTH)
- Delcath: Strong Position In Metastatic Uveal Melanoma; Broader Growth Challenges Ahead
Daily Range
10.61 11.15
Year Range
8.08 18.23
- Previous Close
- 10.67
- Open
- 10.65
- Bid
- 11.02
- Ask
- 11.32
- Low
- 10.61
- High
- 11.15
- Volume
- 966
- Daily Change
- 3.28%
- Month Change
- 2.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.61%
- Year Change
- 24.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%