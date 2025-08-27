Valute / DAVE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
DAVE: Dave Inc - Class A
238.54 USD 10.74 (4.71%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DAVE ha avuto una variazione del 4.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 226.23 e ad un massimo di 241.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Dave Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAVE News
- Amprius (AMPX) Soars 13.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Il direttore di Dave Inc. Khan vende azioni per 1,86 milioni di dollari
- Dave Inc. director Khan sells $1.86 million in shares
- Il direttore di Dave Inc. Khan vende azioni per 8,7 milioni di dollari
- Dave Inc. director Khan sells $8.7 million in shares
- Dave Inc: Khan vende azioni per un valore di 11,2 milioni di dollari
- Dave Inc: Khan sells shares worth $11.2 million
- DAVE's CAC Moves Up: Is Profitability Still in the Picture?
- Confermato il rating Buy per le azioni Dave Inc da Benchmark dopo l’accordo JPM-Plaid
- Dave Inc stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark amid JPM-Plaid deal
- Dave Inc. CEO Wilk sells $4.2m in shares
- DAVE Skyrockets 473% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Digital Banking Platform Dave Stock Sees IBD Rating Rises To 96
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- Dave’s CashAI upgrade aims to improve credit access and performance
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Dave Inc. CFO Beilman sells $712k in Class A common stock
- Yadin Rozov sells $2.9m in Dave Inc. shares
- Wilk Jason, CEO of Dave Inc., sells $1.5m in shares
- Cardano Secures The Crown: Now The Most Decentralized Blockchain On Earth – Here’s How
- Is This Fintech Growth Monster a Better Buy Than SoFi?
- DAVE vs. SOFI: Which Fintech Disruptor Offers More Growth Potential Now?
Intervallo Giornaliero
226.23 241.22
Intervallo Annuale
37.44 286.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 227.80
- Apertura
- 226.99
- Bid
- 238.54
- Ask
- 238.84
- Minimo
- 226.23
- Massimo
- 241.22
- Volume
- 1.939 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 188.79%
- Variazione Annuale
- 503.90%
20 settembre, sabato