DAVE: Dave Inc - Class A

238.54 USD 10.74 (4.71%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DAVE ha avuto una variazione del 4.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 226.23 e ad un massimo di 241.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Dave Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
226.23 241.22
Intervallo Annuale
37.44 286.45
Chiusura Precedente
227.80
Apertura
226.99
Bid
238.54
Ask
238.84
Minimo
226.23
Massimo
241.22
Volume
1.939 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.71%
Variazione Mensile
17.42%
Variazione Semestrale
188.79%
Variazione Annuale
503.90%
