Currencies / DAVE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DAVE: Dave Inc - Class A
213.49 USD 5.44 (2.48%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DAVE exchange rate has changed by -2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 206.54 and at a high of 221.00.
Follow Dave Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DAVE News
- DAVE Skyrockets 473% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Digital Banking Platform Dave Stock Sees IBD Rating Rises To 96
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- Dave’s CashAI upgrade aims to improve credit access and performance
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Dave Inc. CFO Beilman sells $712k in Class A common stock
- Yadin Rozov sells $2.9m in Dave Inc. shares
- Wilk Jason, CEO of Dave Inc., sells $1.5m in shares
- Cardano Secures The Crown: Now The Most Decentralized Blockchain On Earth – Here’s How
- Is This Fintech Growth Monster a Better Buy Than SoFi?
- DAVE vs. SOFI: Which Fintech Disruptor Offers More Growth Potential Now?
- Can DAVE's New $3 Subscription Fee Model Boost Margins?
- 10X AI Stocks? The Clock’s Ticking
- Dave: Solving The Puzzle In New-Age Finance, Wait For Needed Pullback (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Dave: Richly Priced In A Competitive Space (NASDAQ:DAVE)
- Dave's Q2 Profits Expand Sharply: Can It Keep This Momentum?
- Dave Inc stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark with $320 target
- Dave Stock Skyrockets 416% in a Year: Should You Play or Let Go?
- Dave increases share repurchase authorization to $125 million
- AI Play Arista Hits Record High, Joins 3 Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Dow Jones Futures Rise On Trump Move, Google, Tesla Eye Buy Points; DoorDash, AppLovin Earnings Late
- Dave shares plunge despite strong Q2 earnings beat
Daily Range
206.54 221.00
Year Range
37.44 286.45
- Previous Close
- 218.93
- Open
- 219.00
- Bid
- 213.49
- Ask
- 213.79
- Low
- 206.54
- High
- 221.00
- Volume
- 715
- Daily Change
- -2.48%
- Month Change
- 5.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 158.46%
- Year Change
- 440.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%