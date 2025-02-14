Valute / CPAC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CPAC: Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each repr
7.19 USD 0.13 (1.84%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPAC ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.02 e ad un massimo di 7.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each repr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPAC News
- Are Construction Stocks Lagging Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) This Year?
- Is Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- Can Pacasmayo (CPAC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Is AECOM (ACM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CPAC)
- Cementos Pacasmayo ADR earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)
- Scotiabank raises Cementos Pacasmayo stock price target to $6.40
- Cementos Pacasmayo Stock: Region Shows Growth, But The Name Is Still A Hold (NYSE:CPAC)
- Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.02 7.29
Intervallo Annuale
5.10 7.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.06
- Apertura
- 7.18
- Bid
- 7.19
- Ask
- 7.49
- Minimo
- 7.02
- Massimo
- 7.29
- Volume
- 21
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.39%
20 settembre, sabato