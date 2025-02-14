QuotazioniSezioni
7.19 USD 0.13 (1.84%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CPAC ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.02 e ad un massimo di 7.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each repr. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.02 7.29
Intervallo Annuale
5.10 7.32
Chiusura Precedente
7.06
Apertura
7.18
Bid
7.19
Ask
7.49
Minimo
7.02
Massimo
7.29
Volume
21
Variazione giornaliera
1.84%
Variazione Mensile
9.94%
Variazione Semestrale
23.75%
Variazione Annuale
24.39%
