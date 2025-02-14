Moedas / CPAC
CPAC: Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each repr
6.98 USD 0.12 (1.69%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPAC para hoje mudou para -1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.98 e o mais alto foi 7.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each repr. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CPAC Notícias
Faixa diária
6.98 7.10
Faixa anual
5.10 7.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.10
- Open
- 7.08
- Bid
- 6.98
- Ask
- 7.28
- Low
- 6.98
- High
- 7.10
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- -1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.14%
- Mudança anual
- 20.76%
