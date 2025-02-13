QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CDLX
CDLX: Cardlytics Inc

2.43 USD 0.33 (11.96%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CDLX ha avuto una variazione del -11.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.39 e ad un massimo di 3.28.

Segui le dinamiche di Cardlytics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.39 3.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 5.25
Chiusura Precedente
2.76
Apertura
3.11
Bid
2.43
Ask
2.73
Minimo
2.39
Massimo
3.28
Volume
44.533 K
Variazione giornaliera
-11.96%
Variazione Mensile
140.59%
Variazione Semestrale
34.25%
Variazione Annuale
-24.77%
