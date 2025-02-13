Valute / CDLX
CDLX: Cardlytics Inc
2.43 USD 0.33 (11.96%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CDLX ha avuto una variazione del -11.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.39 e ad un massimo di 3.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Cardlytics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.39 3.28
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 5.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.76
- Apertura
- 3.11
- Bid
- 2.43
- Ask
- 2.73
- Minimo
- 2.39
- Massimo
- 3.28
- Volume
- 44.533 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -11.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 140.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.77%
21 settembre, domenica