Currencies / CDLX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CDLX: Cardlytics Inc
1.53 USD 0.26 (20.47%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDLX exchange rate has changed by 20.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.26 and at a high of 1.57.
Follow Cardlytics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDLX News
- Cardlytics repays $46.1 million in convertible senior notes
- Sosin Clifford sells Cardlytics (CDLX) stock worth $452,760
- Cardlytics CEO Gupta sells $153k in shares
- Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cardlytics (CDLX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Cardlytics launches new customer insights dashboards for advertisers
- Cardlytics amends agreement with JPMorgan Chase, extends term to 2028
- Cardlytics: Underrecognized Margin Recovery, Strong Buy Reiterated
- Cardlytics launches new rewards platform for publishers
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cardlytics: Short-Term Headwinds Drive Long-Term Success (NASDAQ:CDLX)
Daily Range
1.26 1.57
Year Range
0.85 5.25
- Previous Close
- 1.27
- Open
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- Low
- 1.26
- High
- 1.57
- Volume
- 6.369 K
- Daily Change
- 20.47%
- Month Change
- 51.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.47%
- Year Change
- -52.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev