BZ: KANZHUN LIMITED - American Depository Shares

24.28 USD 0.07 (0.29%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.13 e ad un massimo di 24.43.

Segui le dinamiche di KANZHUN LIMITED - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.13 24.43
Intervallo Annuale
12.16 25.26
Chiusura Precedente
24.35
Apertura
24.34
Bid
24.28
Ask
24.58
Minimo
24.13
Massimo
24.43
Volume
5.405 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.29%
Variazione Mensile
4.16%
Variazione Semestrale
28.47%
Variazione Annuale
38.11%
