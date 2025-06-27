Valute / BZ
BZ: KANZHUN LIMITED - American Depository Shares
24.28 USD 0.07 (0.29%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BZ ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.13 e ad un massimo di 24.43.
Segui le dinamiche di KANZHUN LIMITED - American Depository Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.13 24.43
Intervallo Annuale
12.16 25.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.35
- Apertura
- 24.34
- Bid
- 24.28
- Ask
- 24.58
- Minimo
- 24.13
- Massimo
- 24.43
- Volume
- 5.405 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.11%
20 settembre, sabato