Currencies / BZ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BZ: KANZHUN LIMITED - American Depository Shares
24.89 USD 0.21 (0.85%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BZ exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.61 and at a high of 25.26.
Follow KANZHUN LIMITED - American Depository Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BZ News
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Kanzhun (BZ) This Year?
- KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) Is Up 3.42% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Kanzhun: Staying Bullish On Potential Growth Acceleration (NASDAQ:BZ)
- Target Stock Market Leaders Rising In Heavy Volume With This Powerful Screen
- Kanzhun Q2 2025 slides: Revenue growth accelerates with expanding profit margins
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 21st
- Kanzhun stock price target raised to $21 by Bernstein on cash payouts
- Macquarie raises Kanzhun stock price target to $26.70 on solid Q2 beat
- Jefferies raises Kanzhun stock price target to $24 on solid execution
- Kanzhun Q2 Profit Jumps 70 Percent
- KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kanzhun shares jump 4% as second quarter earnings beat expectations
- Netflix Rises Onto IBD Best Stock Lists, Along With 8 Other Growth Stocks. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
- Palantir Among AI Stocks Rising Onto Best Stocks Lists: It was Among New Names Added To The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Watchlists
- Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Dutch Bros Soars 22% On Earnings, Joins 2 Best Stocks Lists: Check Out Who's On The IBD 50, Sector Leaders, Other Premium Lists
- Block (XYZ) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Oddity Tech (ODD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Artificial Intelligence Play Credo Tech Hits Fresh Record High. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
- No. 1 Gold Miner Named To Two Best Stocks Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Kanzhun Stock?
- Google Parent Alphabet Gets Rating Upgrade Ahead Of Earnings Report Wednesday
- KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
- Kanzhun, DeFi Development And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)
Daily Range
24.61 25.26
Year Range
12.16 25.26
- Previous Close
- 24.68
- Open
- 24.66
- Bid
- 24.89
- Ask
- 25.19
- Low
- 24.61
- High
- 25.26
- Volume
- 3.882 K
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 6.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.69%
- Year Change
- 41.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%