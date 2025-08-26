QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BNS
Tornare a Azioni

BNS: Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3

64.93 USD 0.29 (0.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BNS ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.40 e ad un massimo di 65.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BNS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.40 65.12
Intervallo Annuale
44.09 65.18
Chiusura Precedente
64.64
Apertura
65.01
Bid
64.93
Ask
65.23
Minimo
64.40
Massimo
65.12
Volume
1.637 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.45%
Variazione Mensile
4.71%
Variazione Semestrale
39.33%
Variazione Annuale
19.16%
20 settembre, sabato