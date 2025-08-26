Valute / BNS
BNS: Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3
64.93 USD 0.29 (0.45%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BNS ha avuto una variazione del 0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.40 e ad un massimo di 65.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.40 65.12
Intervallo Annuale
44.09 65.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.64
- Apertura
- 65.01
- Bid
- 64.93
- Ask
- 65.23
- Minimo
- 64.40
- Massimo
- 65.12
- Volume
- 1.637 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 39.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.16%
20 settembre, sabato