BNS: Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3
64.42 USD 0.41 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BNS exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.94 and at a high of 64.44.
Follow Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
63.94 64.44
Year Range
44.09 64.44
- Previous Close
- 64.01
- Open
- 63.99
- Bid
- 64.42
- Ask
- 64.72
- Low
- 63.94
- High
- 64.44
- Volume
- 765
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 3.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.24%
- Year Change
- 18.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%