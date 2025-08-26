QuotesSections
BNS: Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3

64.42 USD 0.41 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BNS exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.94 and at a high of 64.44.

Follow Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
63.94 64.44
Year Range
44.09 64.44
Previous Close
64.01
Open
63.99
Bid
64.42
Ask
64.72
Low
63.94
High
64.44
Volume
765
Daily Change
0.64%
Month Change
3.89%
6 Months Change
38.24%
Year Change
18.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%